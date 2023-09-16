The New York Giants were the surprise package of 2022, reaching the playoffs for the first time since the days of Eli Manning and even making it as far as the Divisional Round.

But on Sunday, they seemingly crashed back down to earth in a 40-0 shutout defeat against the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was his pre-2022 self on the field, throwing two interceptions and receiving seven sacks, with the team also losing a fumble.

It was a horrible performance all around - one that Manning himself thinks will serve as a well-learned lesson.

Eli Manning believes New York Giants will rebound from defeat to Cowboys

On Friday, the New York Giants' passing leader spoke on the Front Office Sports Today podcast to discuss the rout. He said:

"Yeah, obviously, probably didn't go as planned, that was a tough one, but I still feel good about the team. I think they have a quality roster, good players in key positions. And I think you know, they'll bounce back.

"I think sometimes there's a little wake-up call, just saying, 'Hey, you know, we had a good year last year but it's not gonna be automatic. You can't just show up and good things happen. We got to earn it. We got to work harder and smarter.' And I think they'll do that."

Eli Manning discusses Saquon Barkley's decision to remain with Giants

In the same episode, Eli Manning also weighed in on the Giants' decision to retain its top rusher.

Saquon Barkley had held out in the offseason after receiving the franchise tag, and the July 17 deadline passed without him getting extended for multiple years. However, he did reach a compromise with the team: his franchise tag would be increased to $10.1 million (including a $2 million signing bonus), with the possibility of receiving $900,000 in incentives if he achieves the following:

1,350 rushing yards

11 touchdowns

65 receptions

A playoff berth

Manning said of Barkley's new contract:

"I think Saquon played it correctly... He's so well-liked around in this community around New York. And so to finish your career in New York will be so beneficial for him.

"I know some of the running backs are holding out and not signing, but you gotta get out there on the field (and) play You got to understand what the market is. Wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive linemen are getting paid more, and running back isn't getting paid as much."

Barkley was held to just 51 yards on 12 touches in the the first game of said new contract.

Next for the Giants is a visit to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.