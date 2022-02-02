"Appreciate your generosity" - Eli Manning pays tribute to Tom Brady and thanks the QB for sharing a few Super Bowls with him

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning had some words for Tom Brady, who officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Manning posted a video to his Twitter page congratulating the three-time All-Pro on his 22 years in the league. He said it was an honor and privilege to watch him compete:

“Hey, Tom, just want to congratulate you on an unbelievable NFL career. 22 years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs, I mean really no one did it better than you during your time. And so, it was an honor, privilege just to watch you compete, watch you play. And to do it at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year you're playing as good as you ever were. So, you know, just unbelievable to watch you win a Super Bowl when I was in college. Got to watch you win a few while I was in the NFL. And I saw you win one when I was retired. That's a pretty impressive career right there. So good luck in retirement.”

The former Giants quarterback ended the video, appreciating his generosity and for sharing some Super Bowls with him:

“Congratulations on an unbelievable career. And I appreciate your generosity. And at least shared a few of those Super Bowls with me. All the best, pal.”

Eli Manning @EliManning Congrats on your retirement Tom. Congrats on your retirement Tom. https://t.co/uXvRMO1BhE

Eli Manning Versus Tom Brady in the Super Bowl

The two now-former quarterbacks played against each other in two Super Bowls.

The first Super Bowl the two faced off in was in Super Bowl XLII, in which New York defeated Brady and the New England Patriots by a score of 17-14. It was the first loss for New England in that 2007 season.

Next, the Giants got the better of the Patriots again in Super Bowl XLVI in the 2011 season, winning 21-17.

Manning is the only quarterback in NFL history to defeat Brady twice in a Super Bowl.

Hasty @HastyHighlights Just remember Eli Manning is undefeated against Tom Brady in the super bowl Just remember Eli Manning is undefeated against Tom Brady in the super bowl https://t.co/Qg8Guo8qdt

The 41-year-old Giants quarterback is ninth all-time in passing yards with 57,023. Meanwhile, the 44-year-old former Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has 84,520 yards, the most in NFL history.

It was great to see one of the better quarterbacks of his generation celebrate, arguably, the best of any generation. The league will look a lot different come the 2022 season.

