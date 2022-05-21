"Robert Kraft would have at least 10 Super Bowls" - Giants legend Eli Manning trolls Patriots owner

Eli Manning is something of a historian and his most recent subject of choice is the New England Patriots. With Tom Brady at the controls, the Patriots dynasty was a championship juggernaut that streamrolled everything in front of them, much to the delight of their owner, Robert Kraft. There were, however, a couple of glitches in the system. These took the the form of Giants legend Eli Manning and his brother Peyton Manning.

The 2004 first overall pick and double Super Bowl MVP, would not miss the opportunity to remind Kraft what he could have won if the Patriots had not encountered their Manning-shaped kryptonite.

While Kraft was being honored at an event, Eli Manning made a joke during his speech. Here's what he said:

“My mom Olivia sends her apologies: She said if it weren’t for her, Robert Kraft would have at least 10 Super Bowls."

The Mannings vs Tom Brady

Robert Barnes @barnes_law Tom Brady's Playoff Record:

vs. Anyone Not Named Manning: 34-7

vs. Manning brothers: 2-5 Tom Brady's Playoff Record:vs. Anyone Not Named Manning: 34-7vs. Manning brothers: 2-5

Between them, the brothers combined for a barely believable 5-2 postseason record against Brady's Patriots. All of those victories occurred in either the AFC Championship round or the Super Bowl itself. So when Eli Manning (who went 3-2 vs. Brady) joined his brother in retirement following the 2019 season, it was safe to assume that no one associated with the Patriots shed a tear.

As Brady himself said on Twitter:

"Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn't won any Super Bowls."

Tom Brady @TomBrady Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.

This wasn't the first time that the younger brother has taken to trolling the Patriots dynasty either. When Brady announced his own short-lived retirement earlier in the year, he was quick to post a goodbye message on Twitter.

Eli Manning @EliManning Congrats on your retirement Tom. Congrats on your retirement Tom. https://t.co/uXvRMO1BhE

After some heartfelt words that eulogized Brady's remarkable career, the Giants legend could not resist adding a gentle dig at "The GOAT":

Good luck in retirement, congratulations on an unbelievable career. And I appreciate your generosity in at least sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me.

This is far from a one-way street when it comes to trolling. Brady has shown himself to be capable of throwing out his own barbs in the direction of both brothers at various times, appearing to particularly enjoy taking aim at the older sibling's golf skills. When discussing their televised charity golf match in 2020, Brady said the following:

"Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different."

All good natured banter between the three legendary quarterbacks, who between them are responsible for winning 11 Super Bowls. It is apparent that there is a healthy respect between them. A bond that can only come from understanding the overwhelming pressures of having to deliver on the biggest stage, with the eyes of the world upon you.

But while everyone appears to be on great terms, all three of these guys are ultimately winners and undoubtedly carry a couple of scars about the defeats they inflicted on each other.

