Eli Manning's ex-teammate "bullish" on Russell Wilson–Malik Nabers duo backing Giants as legit 2025 Super Bowl contenders

The New York Giants have undergone significant changes throughout their roster, aiming to build on a lackluster 2024 campaign. New York revamped their quarterback room after moving on from former No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones, bringing in Russell Wilson.

Wilson is slated to start for a Giants offense that showed some promise behind impressive individual showings from Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy. The Wilson-Nabers connection has sparked optimism among fans and former players, including former running back Rashad Jennings, who lined up behind Eli Manning from 2014 to 2016.

On Monday's "Good Morning Football," Jennings shared his feelings on his former team as they prepare for training camp. He compared the defense to the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks team of old, and called Malik Nabers a "generational talent." For Jennings, there is reason for a lot of optimism and excitement in New York.

"You bring in Russell Wilson, he won a Super Bowl. He's one hand off, or potentially a pass away from getting two Super Bowls, and where do you win that Super Bowl? MetLife Stadium. And guess where he's at now, MetLife Stadium, sitting there."

The former Giants' starting back concluded his point with clever word-play, referring to Wilson's new house in New York.

"And he said that, 'I just, I just bought a house.' You love your neighborhood. You got to check your neighbors, right? And Russ said he wanted to play with one of the greatest neighbors, and that is Malik Nabers. So I think that is the reason was a lot of optimism. Matter of fact, we're gonna call it bullish. We're gonna step it up bullish."

Malik Nabers slated to return for Giants Training Camp following toe injury

New York fans received good news regarding the status of superstar wideout Malik Nabers, who has been sidelined for the entirety of the team's offseason workouts up to this point. The organization has expressed confidence in Nabers' ability to return for training camp on July 22.

On Wednesday, Brian Daboll reflected such confidence when speaking with reporters regarding Nabers' status as training camp approaches.

"He's going to be good. No (concern)," Daboll said during a press conference.

It's an exciting update for New York's offense, which has also been without star left tackle Andrew Thomas, who underwent season-ending foot surgery back in October, just six games into the season. The team has been cautious as they bring Thomas back slowly from Lisfranc surgery.

