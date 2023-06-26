Eli Manning shares state of confidence in Daniel Jones ahead of Giants training camp

Eli Manning is well aware of how brutal the New York Giants fan base can be, having spent his entire 16-season career as quarterback of the NFC East franchise. The two-time Super Bowl champion recently discussed where quarterback Daniel Jones stands entering the 2023 NFL season.

Giants fans are known to have extremely polarizing opinions that they aren't shy about sharing in a New York market that is famous for keeping players under the microscope.

Manning spent his entire career in this situation and Jones is now in the position that the two-time Super Bowl MVP once held.

Manning praised Jones for the way he's handled the spotlight so far and expressed confidence in the 26-year-old's ability to develop his game.

"It's hard in New York. Every game you could come in and throw four touchdowns and they're saying you're the greatest player and you're the MVP. The next week you can throw two interceptions and they're saying you're a bust and a big mistake.

"I think that he's handled that so well these four years. Each year he's made improvements. He's seen things he needs to work on and he's fixed them ... so he can rise to the occasion, he can win the big game. So, I think we'll just continue to see him grow and take more of that leadership role."

Jones was selected by the New York Giants during the 2019 NFL draft to be the direct successor to Manning.

His career has been a bit of a roller coaster so far, but he enjoyed a breakout 2022 season. In his first postseason appearance, he helped the Giants defeat the Minnesota Vikings before being eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

His performances earned him a massive contract extension, making him the Giants' franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future

If Daniel Jones can build off his success from last season, he can join Manning one day in the pantheon of Giants greats.

Eli Manning's postseason success

Eli Manning

Eli Manning helped the New York Giants make it to the NFL playoffs six times. In four of those appearances, he failed to win a single game. His other two trips to the postseason solidified his legacy as a Giants legend and potentially a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In the playoffs following the 2007 and 2011 NFL seasons, Manning led the Giants to the Super Bowl trophy. He won four games in each of those two postseason runs, bringing his career playoff record to 8-4, despite being winless in four appearances.

Both of his two rings came by defeating the New England Patriots, including ruining what would have been an undefeated season for Tom Brady.

