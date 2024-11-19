Peyton and Eli Manning each won two Super Bowls during their historic NFL careers. The Watt brothers are another set of NFL siblings that have created historic legacies as well.

Former defensive end J.J. Watt made his debut as a guest on the "Manningcast" on Monday. During the show, Eli Manning discussed the combined total of 217.5 sacks by J.J. and his brother, T.J. Watt. He also informed J.J. that he and Peyton Manning hold an impressive record as well, having been sacked a total of 714 times throughout their NFL careers.

Eli: "Peyton and I were sacked a combined 714 times which is also a record for two brothers."

J.J. Watt was shocked that was an exact stat and jokingly congratulated them on the accomplishment.

J.J. : "Is that real?! 700? Congratulations!"

J.J. Watt was asked by Peyton and Eli Manning which one of them was his favorite to sack. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year chose the former New York Giants quarterback as his favorite, in part because he was in a slump at the time and sacking him helped do just that during a 2018 matchup.

“I have to go with you because you broke me out of a sack slump," Watt said.

J.J. Watt went on to have three sacks in that game between the Houston Texans and New York Giants, even though the latter pulled off the win.

Peyton and Eli Manning will return as coaches for Pro Bowl Games

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will see two familiar faces. Peyton and Eli Manning will return as head coaches again this season. The announcement was made on Tuesday morning by the NFL.

Peyton Manning will once again coach the AFC players and his younger brother Eli will be the head coach of the NFC team. There is no doubt Peyton Manning will do everything possible to get a win over his younger brother after losing the last two Pro Bowl Games to Eli.

With the new format used for the 2022 NFL season, the Pro Bowl Games now involve multiple days of activities in which the biggest personalities in football compete, including a must-see dodgeball game. The weekend finishes with a flag football game, which determines the champion.

