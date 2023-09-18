Eli Manning has three-word reaction as Daniel Jones leads Giants' sensational 31-28 comeback win

After a stunning shutout loss against the Dallas Cowboys, Daniel Jones and the New York Giants needed a major bounce-back win against the Arizona Cardinals, and they got it from down 0-20 to 31-28.

The quarterback was back to his prolific self, throwing two touchdowns against an interception. He also rushed for an additional touchdown.

Jones' predecessor Eli Manning put out this reaction on X:

Other Giants who played the hero vs. the Arizona Cardinals

There are two more players who can be credited with pulling the New York Giants out of big deficits.

One of them was Saquon Barkley, who scored two touchdowns, one on a one-yard rush and the other on a catch from Daniel Jones.

The other was Graham Gano, who drilled in the game-winning field goal with 19 seconds left.

After Gano's kick, Joshua Dobbs whiffed on a Hail Mary attempt, sealing the victory.

Daniel Jones shared his thoughts on the win and Saquon Barkley's injury

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was relieved at the result, telling the New York Daily News:

“They’re all satisfying. You hope they don’t all start 20-0.”

Daniel Jones, meanwhile, said returning to basics helped in the comeback:

“We always remained confident. It was getting back to simple execution: trusting it, seeing it and ripping it. We had some opportunities to make plays in the first half. We didn’t do it. I knew they’d be there. I just had to execute and give our guys a chance to make those plays. We did it and built on that.”

The win did not come without a hefty price, though. During the final drive that set up Gano's game-winning field goal, Saquon Barkley hurt his right ankle and was carried back to the bench:

It was ultimately revealed to be just a sprain, but Giants fans initially thought something worse had happened. After the game, Jones said of the two-time Pro Bowl running back:

“It’s always tough to see anyone go down, especially Saquon. He’s a huge piece of what we’re doing. He’s an important player on the team. I know he’ll work hard to get back, get through whatever he’s going through. I look forward to having him back as soon as possible.”

Next for the G-Men are the San Francisco 49ers, and they will hope Barkley recuperates in time for a head-to-head battle with Christian McCaffrey.