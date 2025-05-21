Eli Manning throws jab at Peyton Manning after Broncos icon bags major Sports Emmys award

Eli Manning threw a playful jab at his older brother, Peyton Manning, following the NFL icon winning a Sports Emmy award on Tuesday. Eli congratulated and poked fun at Peyton.

Ad

Peyton is a two-time Super Bowl winner and former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback. Eli is a two-time Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants, and now co-hosts an "alternate broadcast" of "Monday Night Football."

Eli retweeted a post from ESPN congratulating his brother's latest honor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Big congrats to Peyton on the Sports Emmy. Amazing what a guy can accomplish with a solid co-host carrying him every week," Eli tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The lighthearted jab referenced their popular "ManningCast" show, where the brothers provide commentary and analysis during select "Monday Night Football" games.

Peyton Manning lands new media gig

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

During his acceptance speech for the outstanding personality/event analyst award, Peyton Manning expressed excitement about future projects.

Ad

"We're just getting started," Peyton said on Tuesday. "There's always more to explore in this game."

The award marks Manning's second Sports Emmy in three years. The recognition comes as ESPN announced that "ManningCast" will return for its fourth season with an expanded schedule of 12 games, including two playoff matchups.

Manning has also maintained connections to football in other ways. Although he holds no official title with the Denver Broncos, he remains closely tied to the organization. Manning spoke to the team's rookie class last year, prompting Broncos general manager George Paton to praise his involvement.

Ad

"I think it's great for all of our players and everyone in the organization," Paton said in May 2024, via The New York Times. "He comes by all the time, and we have dinner, so it's outstanding to pick his brain."

Beyond "ManningCast," ESPN revealed that Peyton will lead a new docuseries called "NFL Mind Games" for ESPN+. The series will look at the psychological side of football, including game planning, leadership and decision-making under pressure. The series will be produced by Omaha Productions, the company owned by Manning, which has a long-term agreement with ESPN that runs through 2034.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.