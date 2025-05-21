  • home icon
  Eli Manning throws jab at Peyton Manning after Broncos icon bags major Sports Emmys award

Eli Manning throws jab at Peyton Manning after Broncos icon bags major Sports Emmys award

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 21, 2025 19:06 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC (image credit: IMAGN)

Eli Manning threw a playful jab at his older brother, Peyton Manning, following the NFL icon winning a Sports Emmy award on Tuesday. Eli congratulated and poked fun at Peyton.

Peyton is a two-time Super Bowl winner and former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback. Eli is a two-time Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants, and now co-hosts an "alternate broadcast" of "Monday Night Football."

Eli retweeted a post from ESPN congratulating his brother's latest honor.

"Big congrats to Peyton on the Sports Emmy. Amazing what a guy can accomplish with a solid co-host carrying him every week," Eli tweeted.
The lighthearted jab referenced their popular "ManningCast" show, where the brothers provide commentary and analysis during select "Monday Night Football" games.

Peyton Manning lands new media gig

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

During his acceptance speech for the outstanding personality/event analyst award, Peyton Manning expressed excitement about future projects.

"We're just getting started," Peyton said on Tuesday. "There's always more to explore in this game."

The award marks Manning's second Sports Emmy in three years. The recognition comes as ESPN announced that "ManningCast" will return for its fourth season with an expanded schedule of 12 games, including two playoff matchups.

Manning has also maintained connections to football in other ways. Although he holds no official title with the Denver Broncos, he remains closely tied to the organization. Manning spoke to the team's rookie class last year, prompting Broncos general manager George Paton to praise his involvement.

"I think it's great for all of our players and everyone in the organization," Paton said in May 2024, via The New York Times. "He comes by all the time, and we have dinner, so it's outstanding to pick his brain."

Beyond "ManningCast," ESPN revealed that Peyton will lead a new docuseries called "NFL Mind Games" for ESPN+. The series will look at the psychological side of football, including game planning, leadership and decision-making under pressure. The series will be produced by Omaha Productions, the company owned by Manning, which has a long-term agreement with ESPN that runs through 2034.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
