Emannuel Acho goes scorched earth on Steelers HC Mike Tomlin "mishandling" Aaron Rodgers situation

On a recent episode of FS1’s The Facility, analyst and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho delivered a pointed critique of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Acho accused him of mishandling the team’s quarterback situation as the organization awaits a decision from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ad

“Mike Tomlin is Mike Tomlin’s biggest enemy. Period,” Acho stated. “We’re all watching one of the most important positions in sports be absolutely negligently mishandled, and nobody is saying anything about it.”

Acho expressed concern that Tomlin’s indecision is undermining the efforts of the rest of the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“T.J. Watt could have 35 sacks, won’t matter without a quarterback. Patrick Queen, 250 tackles, won’t matter without a quarterback. Minkah Fitzpatrick could have 15 interceptions, won’t matter without a quarterback,” he said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Steelers’ quarterback situation has been unstable since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season. The team has cycled through several quarterbacks, including Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields, without finding a long-term solution. Currently, the Steelers’ quarterback room includes Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation remains in flux

Rodgers remains a free agent after his release from the New York Jets in March. While reports suggest that the Steelers are interested in signing him, Rodgers has yet to decide his future. His potential delay until July has left the Steelers in a state of uncertainty.

Acho criticized Tomlin for not committing to or developing a quarterback, stating:

Ad

“It’s the most negligent and grossly negligent thing we have witnessed in sports. Because not only is Mike Tomlin at this junction in time not identifying the proper quarterback, he’s not committing to the proper quarterback. He’s not developing the proper quarterback.”

He also highlighted the instability at the quarterback position, noting that the Steelers are set to have their fifth consecutive season with a different opening day starter.

Ad

“We are all witnessing this car crash and ain’t nobody calling an ambulance, trusting that somebody else is going to do it,” Acho remarked.

The Steelers’ last playoff victory came in the 2016 season, and the team has since experienced six consecutive postseason losses. Despite this, Tomlin has maintained a record of 18 consecutive non-losing seasons since becoming the Steelers’ head coach in 2007.

Expand Tweet

As the 2025 season approaches, the Steelers face mounting pressure to resolve their quarterback situation. Whether through signing Rodgers or developing existing talent, the team’s decisions in the coming weeks will be critical in determining their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivam Damohe Shivam Damohe is a multi-sports writer at Sportskeeda and a seasoned sports media professional with a proven track record in news reporting, SEO growth strategy, and editorial excellence.



He is well-versed in writing breaking news and analysis pieces, and interviewing sports personalities worldwide. His on-field reporting experience includes projects like the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA 2018 World Cup, the Canadian Football League (CFL), the National Football League (NFL), European football, Indian Super League (ISL), Indian Premier League (IPL), Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournaments, and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.