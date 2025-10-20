  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "EMBARRASSING & UNFORGIVABLE ": Calls mount for Brian Daboll's firing from fans over awful game management in Giants 33-32 loss to Broncos

"EMBARRASSING & UNFORGIVABLE ": Calls mount for Brian Daboll's firing from fans over awful game management in Giants 33-32 loss to Broncos

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:53 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
Calls mount for Brian Daboll's firing from fans over awful game management in Giants 33-32 loss to Broncos

Brian Daboll has come under fire for his questionable play-calling during their disappointing 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The New York Giants had a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ad

However, Sean Payton's team made an impressive comeback performance. His offense, led by quarterback Bo Nix, scored 33 total points in the fourth quarter to emerge as victors of this Week 7 showdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the loss, fans on social media are demanding that the Giants fire Brian Daboll over his poor game management skills.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"EMBARRASSING AND UNFORGIVABLE FIRE DABOLL," one fan commented.
Ad
"That was the worst set of play calling and game management in the 4th quarter for the NY Giants. Defense led up 33 points in the 4th. Non-existent 2-minute offense. No first down and stop the clock mindset. This is why Daboll should be fired! SHAME!!" another fan wrote.
Ad
"Game management @Giants is ridiculously bad I'm sorry but I'm Daboll out and this is not a snap reaction that he's gotta go I'm sorry," another fan said.
Ad
"Firing Brian Daboll isn't enough, he needs to be held accountable for this sin of a management," this fan stated.
Ad
"Jaxson Dart does not need daboll to succeed. Fire that mf and take Shane Bowen along with him," one fan wrote.
Ad
"Daboll mismanaged that entire game. Shane Brown is a fraud 1-1,601 thanks to him, too. Dart is him. Fire Daboll. Fire Bowen. Don't even let them on the plane. Save the frequent flyer miles to get coaches in NY," another fan commented.
Ad

Daboll took over as the Giants head coach in 2022. He has made the playoffs just once during his debut campaign with the team, where they lost to the Eagles in the divisional round. Last season, they finished with a disappointing 3-14 campaign, leading to the coach finding himself on the hot seat.

Brian Daboll started year four with a three-game losing streak under quarterback Russell Wilson. He then decided to bring in rookie Jaxson Dart, who helped the team to a 2-2 record after Sunday's loss against the Broncos.

Ad

The Giants are now 2-5 after seven games, raising questions about their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Brian Daboll expresses disappointment after Broncos' fourth-quarter comeback victory

In the post-game press conference, the Giants coach addressed how the defense fumbled 33 points to give the Broncos the win on Sunday.

"Tough way to lose. All the way down to the end, sixty minutes," Daboll said. "They made one more play than we did. Lot of plays that could have changed the outcome of that game, not just one.
Ad

Daboll did not blame any specific player for the loss. He stated that it was the collective responsibility of the team to own up to their mistakes and improve their game.

The Giants will next travel to Philadelphia to take on the Super Bowl LIX champions on Oct. 26.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications