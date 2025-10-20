"EMBARRASSING & UNFORGIVABLE ": Calls mount for Brian Daboll's firing from fans over awful game management in Giants 33-32 loss to Broncos

Brian Daboll has come under fire for his questionable play-calling during their disappointing 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The New York Giants had a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.However, Sean Payton's team made an impressive comeback performance. His offense, led by quarterback Bo Nix, scored 33 total points in the fourth quarter to emerge as victors of this Week 7 showdown.Following the loss, fans on social media are demanding that the Giants fire Brian Daboll over his poor game management skills.&quot;EMBARRASSING AND UNFORGIVABLE FIRE DABOLL,&quot; one fan commented.We are Right @voterstampedeLINK@Giants EMBARRASSING AND UNFORGIVABLE FIRE DABOLL&quot;That was the worst set of play calling and game management in the 4th quarter for the NY Giants. Defense led up 33 points in the 4th. Non-existent 2-minute offense. No first down and stop the clock mindset. This is why Daboll should be fired! SHAME!!&quot; another fan wrote.Coach Kris Fetter @Coach_FetterLINKThat was the worst set of play calling and game management in the 4th quarter for the NY Giants. Defense let up 33 points in the 4th. Non-existent 2-minute offense. No first down and stop the clock mindset. This is why Daboll should be fired! SHAME!!&quot;Game management @Giants is ridiculously bad I'm sorry but I'm Daboll out and this is not a snap reaction that he's gotta go I'm sorry,&quot; another fan said.NYIRISHFOOTBALLGIANT @NYIRISHFOOTBAL5LINKGame management @Giants is ridiculously bad I’m sorry but I’m Daboll out and this is not a snap reaction after that he’s gotta go I’m sorry&quot;Firing Brian Daboll isn't enough, he needs to be held accountable for this sin of a management,&quot; this fan stated.808's&amp;amp;Zamboni's @808ZamboniLINKFiring Brian daboll isn’t enough, he needs to be held accountable for this sin of a management&quot;Jaxson Dart does not need daboll to succeed. Fire that mf and take Shane Bowen along with him,&quot; one fan wrote.. @Roach__45LINKJaxson Dart does not need daboll to succeed. Fire that mf and take Shane Bowen along with him&quot;Daboll mismanaged that entire game. Shane Brown is a fraud 1-1,601 thanks to him, too. Dart is him. Fire Daboll. Fire Bowen. Don't even let them on the plane. Save the frequent flyer miles to get coaches in NY,&quot; another fan commented.avca👻s @avcablesLINKDaboll mismanaged that entire game. Shane Bowen is a fraud. 1-1,601 thanks to him, too. Dart is him. Fire Daboll. Fire Bowen. Don’t even let them on the plane. Save the frequent flyer miles to get coaches in NY.Daboll took over as the Giants head coach in 2022. He has made the playoffs just once during his debut campaign with the team, where they lost to the Eagles in the divisional round. Last season, they finished with a disappointing 3-14 campaign, leading to the coach finding himself on the hot seat.Brian Daboll started year four with a three-game losing streak under quarterback Russell Wilson. He then decided to bring in rookie Jaxson Dart, who helped the team to a 2-2 record after Sunday's loss against the Broncos.The Giants are now 2-5 after seven games, raising questions about their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.Brian Daboll expresses disappointment after Broncos' fourth-quarter comeback victoryIn the post-game press conference, the Giants coach addressed how the defense fumbled 33 points to give the Broncos the win on Sunday.&quot;Tough way to lose. All the way down to the end, sixty minutes,&quot; Daboll said. &quot;They made one more play than we did. Lot of plays that could have changed the outcome of that game, not just one.Daboll did not blame any specific player for the loss. He stated that it was the collective responsibility of the team to own up to their mistakes and improve their game.The Giants will next travel to Philadelphia to take on the Super Bowl LIX champions on Oct. 26.