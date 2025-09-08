"Embarrassment to Bills Mafia": NFL world rips into Buffalo fan for shoving Lamar Jackson in heated altercation on SNF

Lamar Jackson had a heated moment with a fan during the Baltimore Ravens' season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. As per a video shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov, the incident took place in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 showdown.The fan initially hit wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the head while he was celebrating behind the end zone, but Hopkins ignored it. However, when the fan did the same with Lamar Jackson, the quarterback responded by shoving the fan back after he had made contact with his helmet.You can check out the clip below:NFL fans shared their reactions to the situation that unfolded at Highmark Stadium.jacob @frostedjakes22LINK@MySportsUpdate Arrest that fan immediatelyA.J. Perez @byajperezLINK@MySportsUpdate Ban that fan and move on𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 @AbdulCarterMVPLINK@MySportsUpdate Good. Don’t attack playersMatt @MattKlug33LINK@MySportsUpdate Players should have every right to fight back when a fan touches them. This shouldn't be controversial.Wade Plemons @WadePlemLINK@MySportsUpdate Fans gotta keep their hands to themselves. Lamar shouldn’t be fined for thatMr. Met @NewYorkMetsFanXLINKThat fan is an embarassment to Bills MafiaAt the time of writing, the Ravens had a 25-40 lead over the Bills. Jackson found DeAndre Hopkins with a 29-yard passing touchdown with just over a minute left in the third quarter.Josh Allen responded with a two-yard rushing touchdown to redice the deficit to 25-34. But Derrick Henry's 46-yard rushing touchdown put the Ravens in a comfortable place to secure the season-opening victory against the Bills.