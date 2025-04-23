Emeka Egbuka draft rumors: Ohio State WR projected to be "no-brainer" pick for AFC contenders

ESPN NFL analyst and insider Peter Schrager believes that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is a "no-brainer" first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his latest 2025 NFL mock draft, Schrager predicted that Egbuka would be selected No. 20 overall by the Denver Broncos.

As Schrager noted:

"Bar none, Egbuka is the most universally well-liked prospect in this draft. He is smart, reliable and sure-handed. He could be a 10-year captain somewhere and is most often compared to fellow Buckeyes legend Terry McLaurin. Coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton hit a home run with Bo Nix a year ago. This could be another no-brainer."

Egbuka is one of the top wide receivers available in the 2025 NFL Draft and was the No. 3 wide receiver taken in Schrager's mock draft, only behind Colorado Buffaloes dual threat athlete Travis Hunter who went No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Wildcats Tetairoa McMillan who went No. 19 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At Ohio State in 2024, Egbuka had 81 receptions for 1,011 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He was a CFP national champion with Ohio State in 2024, as well as a third-team All-Big Ten last season.

Are the Denver Broncos a good fit for Emeka Egbuka?

The Broncos present a great situation for Egbuka to enter should he be taken by the franchise later this April. Bo Nix proved during his rookie season last year that he is an elite QB at the National Football League level. In addition, head coach Sean Payton is one of the best head coaches in the entire league at this time.

The most intriguing part of the Broncos selecting Egbuka would be the fact that the franchise is lacking a true elite wide receiver one level player. Although Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele are capable NFL levels, Egbuka would be a major upgrade due to his elite route running abilities, strong hands, and skills after the catch with the ball in his hands.

Without a clear wide receiver one in Denver, Egbuka has the chance to firmly establish himself as the WR1 and the top option in an improving and exciting offensive unit for years to come.

