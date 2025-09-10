Emeka Egbuka drops 1-word message as TreVeyon Henderson gets engaged

Running back TreVeyon Henderson made his NFL debut this past week with the New England Patriots. Even though he had a solid outing in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, it wasn't the biggest news for him this week. On Tuesday, the former Ohio State standout announced his engagement to his girlfriend in a post on Instagram. Henderson shared a touching passage in the caption of the engagement photo. The couple can be seen standing in front of letters that likely helped him pop the question along with red rose petals spread across the ground. Henderson and his new fiancee have kept their relationship private regarding their presence on social media.“Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.” ‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭31‬:‭30‬ ‭💍-Henderson wrote in the caption View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmongst the comments and likes Henderson received, one was from former Ohio State teammate Emeka Egbuka. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver shared his excitement for Henderson's engagement with a one-word response.Emeka Egbuka left a comment on former teammate TreVeyon Henderson's engagement post. (Photo via TreVeyon Henderson's Instagram)Henderson and Egbuka were teammates on the Ohio State Buckeyes football team for the last four seasons. Their tenure with Buckeyes was capped off with a National Championship title last season. TreVeyon Henderson revealed 'surprising' difference between NFL and CFBTreVeyon Henderson was one of the top running backs in the country during his tenure with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He rushed for over 1,000 yards twice in four seasons, the most recent was during the National Championship run in 2024.Despite his experience on the football field, Henderson shared some insight with reporters after the game about how their is more physicality to NFL play than he expected. He added that he took some big hits against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. “It’s definitely more physical than college. That surprised me. It’s definitely more physical than college, like I took some shots out there.”-Henderson told Mass Live after the gameAlthough the New England Patriots were defeated by the Raiders 20-13, Henderson had a good outing. He had five rushes for a total of 27 yards and six catches for a total of 24 yards.