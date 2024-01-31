Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade recaps Lions’ playoff loss vs 49ers with stunning family photos: “Until next season”

Rapper Eminem is a die-hard fan of the Detroit Lions and it's something that he has also passed on to his children. His daughter Hailie Jade shared photos of her and her loved ones at Levi's Stadium for the NFC title game.

Hailie Jade, her fiance Evan McClintock, her uncle Nathan Mathers, and her sister Alaina Scott all wore Lions apparel this past Sunday. The Lions did not win against the San Francisco 49ers, but Hailie Jade and her family appeared to enjoy their time cheering for the team.

"until next season 💙", she wrote in her post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her father, Eminem, wasn't in any of the photos from the NFC Championship game but he was in attendance at Levi's Stadium to watch his beloved Lions.

Eminem was seen 'flipping off' 49ers fans after Lions loss

As a die-hard Detroit sports fan, Eminem has seen little success from his beloved teams in recent years. The Lions adjusted that this season for their devoted fan base. However, the Detroit native was not pleased when his team lost the conference final to the 49ers.

Eminem wasn't happy with the outcome and his mood reflected it. A video of the rapper throwing up not-so-kind hand gestures towards the fans quickly went viral.

Expand Tweet

After a few days of getting over the Detroit Lions loss and cooling down, he sent a message to head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The rapper is overjoyed that Johnson is likely to stay in Detroit for the 2024 NFL season rather than take a head coaching position.

Expand Tweet

He then showed faith that the Detroit Lions would have similar success next season and even vowed to help get them to the Super Bowl.