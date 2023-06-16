Emmanuel Acho calls out Ja Morant for paying “stupid tax” following Grizzlies star's 25-game suspension

The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant for 25 games after he showed a gun on Instagram live. This was the second time that Morant had shown a gun on IG live which is why a major announcement from commissioner Adam Silver was expected.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho criticized Morant after the suspension was announced. He mentioned how the young star will pay 'the stupid tax' for his mistake and will lose millions of dollars as a result of it.

Here's what Acho said:

"You want to know the only thing more expensive than the California state tax? the stupid tax that Ja Morant is paying, officially suspended 25 games. By being suspended 25 games can only play a maximum of 57 games, therefore he can't make an all-NBA team."

"He can't be an NBA MVP because he will not meet the minimum requirement of games so 25 games is the initial punishment, but the secondary punishment is eliminating him from any postseason awards. Keep in mind he already lost out on $40 million, a $40 million contractual escalator by being suspended so many games this past season that voters didn't put him on an all NBA team."

"The stupid tax that Morant is paying is not only costing him dollars, but also the front row seat as the face of the NBA here in the next couple of years. Do not pay the stupid tax and Ja Morant is paying it in access."

Ja Morant will not be eligible for the super-max extension that he could have gotten from the Memphis Grizzlies if he made an All-NBA team, which will be a significant financial loss.

Furthermore, if he continues to engage in such activities in the future, Morant is likely to lose all of his sponsorships. Ever since Nike released his shoe, the two-time all-star has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Ja Morant is under immense pressure

Ja Morant: Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Morant for the first 25 games of next season, and when he returns, he will face enormous pressure to perform. Surprisingly, the Grizzlies have performed better without Morant in recent years, but there is no doubt that they need him.

He is the face of the franchise, and after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers, the Grizzlies would like to bounce back next season.

Morant also issued a statement after the suspension was announced, promising to learn from his mistakes. It will be interesting to see if he actually puts those changes into action in his life.

