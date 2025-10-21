Emmanuel Acho cuts broadcast short after LeSean McCoy brings up ex-NFL LB's alleged fling with Joy Taylor in FS1 lawsuit

Emmanuel Acho on Friday abruptly ended an episode of his YouTube show, "Speakeasy." It came after LeSean McCoy made a remark about his alleged past with Joy Taylor, bringing up a lawsuit that previously rocked Fox Sports 1.

The exchange started when they discussed Skip Bayless’s recent comments about Travis Hunter’s rookie season. McCoy mentioned being baptized twice, prompting Acho to quip that McCoy did “a lot of sinning” since his last baptism in 2018.

“Says the guy that did a lot of action at Fox, but we ain’t gonna talk about all that,” McCoy said.

The relationship was mentioned in a 2025 lawsuit filed by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji.

While Acho initially laughed, his tone changed.

“That was the biggest violation in this show’s history,” Acho said.

“It’s public,” McCoy said.

As the discussion continued with comments about the allegations, Acho wasn't pleased.

“I’m tired of talking to y’all," Acho said. "I’m done. And chat, I’m tired of y’all too. I’m tired of this show. That was low, 2-5.”

When Acho accused McCoy of “ruining the whole show,” McCoy responded.

“No, Skip (Bayless) did,” McCoy said.

The moment drew attention online, given how cautiously Taylor, Bayless and others named in the FS1 lawsuit have handled the issue publicly.

Acho, who was part of FS1’s layoffs in July, launched "Speakeasy" with McCoy ahead of the NFL season.

The pair reunited for another stream the following night but avoided addressing the incident directly. They instead jokingly used a thumbnail with question marks beside Acho’s face.

The lawsuit surrounding Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho

Former Fox Sports 1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji filed a 42-page lawsuit in January, accusing the network of fostering a “misogynistic, racist and ableist” workplace. He named Skip Bayless, Charlie Dixon and Joy Taylor among the defendants.

Faraji alleged Taylor dismissed her when she reported Dixon groping her at a 2017 birthday party, and that Taylor advanced her career through sexual relationships. She mentioned that first was with Dixon and later with Emmanuel Acho. Faraji also claimed Taylor slept with Acho 2020 so he'd recommend her for a job.

Although Acho was not named as a defendant, the complaint referenced him and alleged further repercussions when Faraji mentioned their relationship to HR. Taylor in July was released by FS1 amid the controversy and the network’s restructuring.

