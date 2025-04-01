Emmanuel Acho debunks Micah Parsons' record-breaking deal rumors with Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons has yet to secure a record-breaking deal. On Tuesday, Emmanuel Acho addressed the buzz on FS1’s “The Facility,” clarifying that while the Dallas Cowboys made an offer, no agreement has been reached. Acho also revealed that Dallas tried to bypass Parsons’ agent in negotiations, a move Parsons firmly rejected.

Ad

“Let me just tell you all and break it down, just because I'm getting from the actual source. There is no agreement, for clarity, there is no agreement between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons to become the highest-paid. There is a conversation, there was an offer,” Acho revealed.

“You could suggest that Jerry Jones tried to corner Micah Parsons into signing a deal excluding Micah’s agent. Micah was not going for that, but for clarity, hearing it on the facility, there is no agreement between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This throws cold water on reports suggesting Parsons was set to surpass Myles Garrett’s $40M per year and Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25 million per year. Dallas has a history of negotiating directly with players, including Tony Romo, Jason Witten and DeMarcus Lawrence, but excluding an agent in a potential $200 million deal is a bold move, one that explains why Parsons is holding off.

Parsons is the Cowboys’ most dominant defender, racking up 40.5 sacks in just three seasons. His market is set. He’s getting a massive deal. But he’s not the only defensive star Dallas needs to pay.

Ad

DaRon Bland, the All-Pro CB who’s also 25 and in his contract year. Unlike Parsons, Bland’s value is trickier to define. He’s not a classic lockdown CB, but his record-setting five pick-sixes in 2023 prove he’s a game-changer. The cornerback market is surging, with Derek Stingley Jr. and Jaycee Horn reshaping the landscape. Soon, Trent McDuffie and Sauce Gardner will drive prices even higher.

With Trevon Diggs’ injury history (only 13 games since his extension), Bland’s deal becomes even more crucial. If Dallas waits too long, it could be forced into a bidding war.

Ad

This isn’t a “choose one” scenario, though. Dallas can and should secure both Parsons and Bland. The Cowboys can’t afford to solely focus on one player. Waiting until the 11th hour on Bland could get costly, especially if he thrives under Matt Eberflus’ new system.

Micah Parsons wants a custom garage, but he needs a contract first

Micah Parsons has his eyes on more than just quarterbacks; he’s scouting luxury. The Cowboys’ defensive superstar took to social media this week, reacting to Xavier Worthy’s jaw-dropping custom garage and throwing out a not-so-subtle request:

Ad

“Who can do this for me?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Worthy, the Chiefs’ rookie speedster, went viral for his garage’s art-covered floor, showcasing key moments from his football journey, including his high school days, his record-breaking 4.21-second 40-yard dash and now his NFL debut. The video racked up millions of views, and Parsons seems eager to join the trend.

Here’s the catch: Micah Parsons still doesn’t have his massive contract extension. The Cowboys have exercised his fifth-year option for 2024, but his long-term deal remains unresolved. Dallas has reportedly offered to make him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, yet negotiations remain stuck.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.