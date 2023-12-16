Justin Herbert will continue his NFL career without Brandon Staley as his coach. The Los Angeles Chargers fired the defensive-minded mentor after 25 games, including last season’s playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders sealed Staley’s ouster.

While most football fans blame the former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator for the Chargers’ woes, Emmanuel Acho points the blame finger at the fourth-year quarterback. The Fox Sports analyst is getting intense criticism because of his take.

The former NFL linebacker tweeted after the Los Angeles Chargers lost their Week 15 Thursday Night Football game by 15 points.

“Yes I see the score, no, I will not comment in 280 characters as I’m also friends with coach, Brandon Staley. Chargers fans, I’m sorry for your loss.”

Justin Herbert did not play that game due to a season-ending index finger injury that required surgery.

Easton Stick got the starting nod, finishing with 23 completions for 257 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Raiders established a 42-0 halftime lead and did not look back. Stick also threw a pick-six to Jack Jones in the fourth quarter.

"Now it Makes sense why you hate Herbert , ur such a weirdo man"

"You ready to admit this team is just had and Herbert is a great QB with a terrible team?"

Acho’s criticism of Justin Herbert has persisted since the Chargers’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins. The NFL analyst took a shot at the former Oregon standout, saying that he was to blame for their disappointing final drive.

Herbert’s performance against the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys early in the season also caught Acho’s eye. Here’s one of his takes during an appearance on the FS1 show Speak.

Justin Herbert has kept the Chargers in contention

It’s alarming that the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year has double-digit interceptions in his first three NFL seasons. His index finger injury limited him to seven picks this season, but he has thrown for 114 touchdowns and completed 66.6 percent of his passes.

Justin Herbert also has four rushing touchdowns from 911 yards. He’s also the ultimate gamer for not missing a game since replacing Tyrod Taylor in Week 2 of the 2020 season. The Week 15 TNF game marked the first time he didn't suitt up since becoming the starter.