Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho has fallen for a fake report on X about USC star Caleb Williams, and given how he responded to it, fans have slammed the former linebacker.

We live in a world where news is everywhere, but it's important to recognize what is real and what is "fake." Unfortunately, in certain areas, it is hard to distinguish between both.

For Acho, he fell for a fake report that stated that Caleb Williams did not want the Chicago Bears to draft him with the first overall pick. But what made things worse is that when fans confronted Acho, things got a little sideways.

Fans slam Emmanuel Acho for response to Caleb Williams' story

While the report of Williams not wanting the Bears to draft him was fake, the response from Acho when he found out wasn't.

Acho posted on X after a fan called out the fake report, writing he did it for followers and revenue.

"By far the worst and most biased personality in sports media, absolute clown," a fan wrote.

Other fans have given their thoughts on Acho's response.

As we can see, fans have ripped into Acho for admitting he did it for followers and revenue on TikTok.

Where will Caleb Williams land?

UCLA vs. USC

It is perhaps one of the most intriguing questions about the upcoming NFL draft - where will Caleb Williams go? The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick but have Justin Fields as their quarterback.

Will the Bears hierarchy decide to keep or move on from Fields with Williams sitting there, waiting to be taken? If they don't, then what will they do with the No. 1 pick?

Considering the Bears also have the No. 9 pick, if they choose to stay with Fields, then using those two picks could get him some serious weapons to work with.

But will the allure of drafting Williams prove too much for the Bears? If they don't grab the USC standout, the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots, who hold the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the draft, certainly will take him.

It will make for interesting viewing to see how this all shakes out.