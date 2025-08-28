  • home icon
  Emmanuel Acho gives honest take on Jordan Poyer returning to Buffalo for his final stint

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 28, 2025 02:31 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Jordan Poyer is returning to play for the Buffalo Bills in 2025. The veteran safety initially spent seven seasons with them from 2017 to 2023. He played for the Miami Dolphins last year, putting up 98 total tackles and one QB hit while the team finished with an 8-9 record.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Poyer is making a comeback to be a part of the Bills Mafia for the upcoming season. Former NFL star turned analyst Emmanuel Acho shared his take on the veteran safety while reminiscing about one of his stories from his previous stint.

"Love this for the Bills," Acho wrote in a tweet on X. "Poyer is the epitome of a leader. The dude once drove from Buffalo to KC to play against the chiefs because he wasn't medically cleared to fly (due to a collapsed lung). Absolute beast."
Jordan Poyer began his NFL journey as a seventh-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He joined the Cleveland Browns in October 2013 after being released and spent four seasons with them.

In March 2017, the veteran safety signed a four-year deal worth $13 million with the Bills. Jordan Poyer was honored as a First-Team All-Pro in 2021. In seven seasons, he played in 107 games for the Bills, recording 682 total tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and 11 sacks.

Jordan Poyer opens up about returning to play for the Buffalo Bills

On Wednesday, the veteran safety was signed as a part of the team's practice squad. Poyer immediately joined up for practice, showcasing his excitement to return.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Jordan Poyer shared his honest thoughts on joining the Bills for a second tenure.

"This team is, you know, a totally different side of the map as it was then," Poyer said. "It's awesome to see. You know, even being in Miami last year, I'm paying attention to everything that's going on out there.
"You know, these are my guys, these are my friends, my teammates that I've been with for a long time and even some of the new guys. You can see why they bring guys like Keon Coleman in here. ..."
"I want to again, to be here to be of service. And again I'm here to play football too because it is what I love and I have a passion for. But I want to help this team win in any way that I can."
The Bills kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
