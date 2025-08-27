  • home icon
“Jordan Poyer’s ayahuasca retreat helped with the decision”: NFL fans react as Bills sign All-Pro safety on 1-year contract

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 27, 2025 15:17 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face to their secondary, but his return is having a polarizing effect among fans online. Jordan Poyer spent seven seasons in Buffalo before moving to the Miami Dolphins. NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed on Wednesday, that the 34-year-old safety has signed a one-year contract to return to Buffalo.

“Poyer’s ayahusaca retreat helped with the decision, one fan believed.
“Glad to see him back in Bills blue,” added someone else.

“He was rly great fit for Buffalo and makes their coverage better great pickup for the Bills, another fan pointed out.

Poyer previously embarked on a personal journey experiencing a ayahuasca retreat while he was trying to rehabilitate from his alcoholism issues. Some of his best years in the NFL were spent with the Bills, where he made the Pro Bowl twice and was named a First-team All-Pro in 2021. The former All-American boasted a pass coverage grade of 91.5 during his previous tenure in Buffalo, according to PFF.

While some were happy to see him back, others aren’t convinced that he’ll be able to contribute to a team striving to get to the Super Bowl.

At 34, many wonder if he’ll be the dominant player he once was with the Bills years ago. While he was praised for his leadership in Miami, Poyer didn’t have a single interception in 2024, for a second successive campaign, and the Dolphins missed the playoffs. That has many fans questioning general manager Brandon Beane's thinking for a team that have been contenders for years. Damar Hamlin, meanwhile, has been a key component to Buffalo in pass coverage, making 89 tackles in 2024 and recording a career-high for interceptions (two) and passes defended (five).

Poyer could be an “additional coach”

While some may be worried to see Poyer on the field for the Bills in 2025, he may play a different role for them this time around.

“If Poyer is there to basically be an additional coach who will suit up if someone goes down with injury,” said Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News.
In recent years, Poyer has been utilized more as a depth piece, with most of the positives surrounding him centred around his ability to excel in the locker room and his effectiveness as a motivator. This quality may prove more valuable to head coach Sean McDermott than anything else. That feels like the role he’ll play, according to reports, as this team have been knocking on the door of the Super Bowl for years but unable to get over the hump that is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hamlin and Cole Bishop are expected to get the bulk of reps in the regular season at safety, though Poyer may be a valuable mentor for the latter, with Bishop only 22.

The Bills begin the new campaign on September 7 in a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round game from last season, when they battle the Baltimore Ravens.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

