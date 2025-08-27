“Jordan Poyer’s ayahuasca retreat helped with the decision”: NFL fans react as Bills sign All-Pro safety on 1-year contract

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face to their secondary, but his return is having a polarizing effect among fans online. Jordan Poyer spent seven seasons in Buffalo before moving to the Miami Dolphins. NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed on Wednesday, that the 34-year-old safety has signed a one-year contract to return to Buffalo.“Poyer’s ayahusaca retreat helped with the decision, one fan believed.“Glad to see him back in Bills blue,” added someone else.“He was rly great fit for Buffalo and makes their coverage better great pickup for the Bills, another fan pointed out.Poyer previously embarked on a personal journey experiencing a ayahuasca retreat while he was trying to rehabilitate from his alcoholism issues. Some of his best years in the NFL were spent with the Bills, where he made the Pro Bowl twice and was named a First-team All-Pro in 2021. The former All-American boasted a pass coverage grade of 91.5 during his previous tenure in Buffalo, according to PFF.While some were happy to see him back, others aren’t convinced that he’ll be able to contribute to a team striving to get to the Super Bowl.Zac Talks (Too much) @ZacDiSalvoLINK@Schultz_Report I’m sorry, this makes no sense? As our CB position is dead, we make a move for an old and slower poyer? Beane is lost.𝙘𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨🎒 @SkiMaskChris_LINK@Schultz_Report Demar Hamlin is better than himTB EGO @TomBradyEgoLINK@Schultz_Report Does he have enough left in the tank to be a meaningful contributorAt 34, many wonder if he’ll be the dominant player he once was with the Bills years ago. While he was praised for his leadership in Miami, Poyer didn’t have a single interception in 2024, for a second successive campaign, and the Dolphins missed the playoffs. That has many fans questioning general manager Brandon Beane's thinking for a team that have been contenders for years. Damar Hamlin, meanwhile, has been a key component to Buffalo in pass coverage, making 89 tackles in 2024 and recording a career-high for interceptions (two) and passes defended (five).Poyer could be an “additional coach”While some may be worried to see Poyer on the field for the Bills in 2025, he may play a different role for them this time around.“If Poyer is there to basically be an additional coach who will suit up if someone goes down with injury,” said Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News.In recent years, Poyer has been utilized more as a depth piece, with most of the positives surrounding him centred around his ability to excel in the locker room and his effectiveness as a motivator. This quality may prove more valuable to head coach Sean McDermott than anything else. That feels like the role he’ll play, according to reports, as this team have been knocking on the door of the Super Bowl for years but unable to get over the hump that is the Kansas City Chiefs.Hamlin and Cole Bishop are expected to get the bulk of reps in the regular season at safety, though Poyer may be a valuable mentor for the latter, with Bishop only 22.The Bills begin the new campaign on September 7 in a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round game from last season, when they battle the Baltimore Ravens.