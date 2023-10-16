Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered a gut-wrenching defeat last week against the San Francisco 49ers. They lost the game 42-10 and Prescott threw three interceptions.

Over the course of the first five weeks, the Cowboys offense has struggled massively. Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and current Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho believes head coach Mike McCarthy is the reason behind the team's struggles on offense.

Here's what he said on Speak:

"The Cowboys looked better when Kellen Moore was at the helm. Same Dak Prescott, but the same Dak threw for 37 touchdowns in a season. He threw for I believe 4800-4900 yards in the season, same Dak Prescott, same Dakt had a top 10 red zone offense just a year ago with a less talented offense."

"So. if I'm thinking about what changed Dak didn't change because to everybody's point at this Dak is the same. However, this year Dak is substantially worse than he was last year. And last year he led the league and picks and didn't play all the games. So if I'm thinking about why the Cowboys drop off offensively, I'm putting the debt on Mike."

"Mike has to understand, he doesn't have Jordy, he doesn't have Davante, he doesn't have Aaron…So if you have to understand if you don't have that kind of talent, I need you to scheme up a little bit more like he did on that cu with Turpin play when the Cowboys got their lone touchdown.”

It's true that the Dallas Cowboys did look better with Kellen Moore calling the plays, but Jerry Jones didn't want him any longer with the team. Coach McCarthy was handed the responsibility to call the plays this season, but so far it hasn't worked well.

It will be interesting to see what McCarthy does with Moore on the opposite sidelines during Week 6's clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dak Prescott needs to deliver against the Chargers

Dak Prescott is coming off a three-interception game against the 49ers. He is under immense pressure and needs to play well against the Chargers tonight.

The Chargers have a pretty good defense and can cause problems to the Cowboys quarterback. If Prescott fails again against a good team, questions will be asked about his future with the team. The Cowboys recently traded for Trey Lance, and if things don't turn out around quickly, many fans will begin to root for Lance instead of Prescott.

So far this season, he has thrown for 1,061 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions with a passer rating of 87.5.

