Emmanuel Acho reveals how Deion Sanders can boost Jerry Jones' Cowboys in more ways than one

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys have fallen to 3-7, recording their fifth straight loss Monday against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys looked like a shell of the team that went 12-5 and was at the top of the division last year, largely due to the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott. He is out for the year due to a severe hamstring injury.

Analysts and fans have held head coach Mike McCarthy responisbile for the Cowboys' peformance this season. Despite calls for him to be replaced, Jones said he would not make a coaching change in the middle of the season.

Emmanuel Acho said the Cowboys should bring Deion Sanders on board as the head coach next season during Wednesday's episode of The Facility.

According to Acho, Jones is unfocused when it comes to the product - football - and is more concerned with marketing and creating buzz around the product because it puts "money in his pocket". His divided attention is one of the reasons why the Cowboys haven't been performing well this season, per Acho.

"But you don't have to worry about being talked about, because if you have Deion Sanders, the buzz will naturally generate itself. If you acquire Deion Sanders now we will talk about you inherently, so you don't have to focus on us talking about you artificially. Now, Jerry, you can focus on winning, and the Cowboys might actually win once again."

Hiring Sanders would solve the "buzz" issue. The Colorado Buffaloes coach is nicknamed "Prime Time" and whatever he does, people talk about him. The headlines and conversations will generate themselves. Jones could then focus his undivided attention on winning football games, something he has a hand in as the de-facto GM of the Cowboys.

Sanders makes it clear he doesn't want to come to the NFL anytime soon

During an episode of Speak, Cowboys great Michael Irvin directly asked Deion Sanders if he would be making his return to the NFL as a head coach, and in particular to Dallas.

Sanders made it clear that he wants to stay in Colorado and wasn't keen on coaching the Cowboys.

"I love it where I am!"

