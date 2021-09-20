Who is the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL? Emmanuel Acho thinks it's Seattle's ever-reliable star

The National Football League is seeing a renaissance at the wide receiver position. With stars and potential star receivers littered across the league, it's no wonder teams are often reluctant to pay top dollars for those that are among the best at the position.

From popular receivers such as the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams and the Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins to less heralded but productive wide receivers such as the Carolina Panthers' D.J. Moore, the position will be in good hands for years to come.

For all of the publicity for the most productive wide receivers, there are numerous receivers that are flying under the radar. Although these underrated gems may be known by coaches and owners, they sometimes go unnoticed by the casual fan.

However, there is one noticeable sports analyst that has shined a light on one of the most underrated wide receivers in the game today.

Emmanuel Acho goes long on who's the most underrated wide receiver

Former NFL linebacker turned phenomenal sports analyst Emmanuel Acho has taken notice of one particular receiver who is burning teams to the tune of three touchdowns for 278 yards on the season so far.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



Drafted as a “return specialist” he’s quickly become a top flight NFL receiver.



#Seahawks Tyler Lockett may be the most underrated receiver in the #NFL Drafted as a “return specialist” he’s quickly become a top flight NFL receiver. Tyler Lockett may be the most underrated receiver in the #NFL.



Drafted as a “return specialist” he’s quickly become a top flight NFL receiver.



#Seahawks

According to Acho: "Tyler Lockett may be the most underrated receiver in the NFL. Drafter as a "return specialist," he's quickly become a top-flight NFL receiver."

Emmanuel Acho is referring to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. With a 4.40 time in the 40-yard dash combined with enough elusiveness to be named to the Pro Bowl for his return skills, Lockett is the ultimate weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Lockett has also become not only one of the best route runners in all of football but also one of the best wide receivers. In the first two games of the season, he has put up over 100 yards receiving. On Sunday, Lockett had eight catches for 178 yards, including a 63-yard catch that went for a touchdown.

Can Lockett continue torching defenses?

Before the arrival of fellow Pro Bowl Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (acquired in the 2019 NFL Draft), Lockett was also putting up great numbers without the help of another consistent threat at receiver. With the help of Metcalf, the Seahawks now have two players that can take the top off the defense (Metcalf ran a 4.33 at the 2019 NFL Combine).

Also Read

However, due to his physical stature at 6'4 and 229 pounds, Metcalf garners most, if not all, of the recognition from fans and the media. Tyler Lockett has very limited national commercials, so it's not as if he is a household name.

He's not even the best known player on his team (see Russell Wilson, Metcalf, Jamal Adams, and Bobby Wagner). Despite this, Emmanuel Acho has it right: Tyler Lockett is indeed the most underrated receiver in the NFL.

Edited by Samuel Green