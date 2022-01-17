"Bill Belichick may never win the AFC East again" - NFL analyst sends warning to Patriots after Josh Allen masterclass 

Could Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stop New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick from winning the AFC East again? According to NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho, that is the case.

The co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show Speak for Yourself tweeted regarding Belichick and the Bills quarterback.

"Josh Allen is 25 years old and this Bills team is only getting better," Acho wrote. "It’s a very sobering thought to realize Bill Belichick may never win the AFC East again."

The 25-year-old quarterback led the Bills to a win over the Patriots in the Super Wild Card matchup with a score of 47-17. The Buffalo quarterback went 21 of 25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns.

He guided the team to seven straight drives that ended with a touchdown before they kneeled down to end the contest.

His 304 passing yards were the fifth-most in franchise history and the second-most he has thrown in a playoff game. He threw for 324 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Wild Card game in the 2020 season.

Looking at the AFC East under Belichick, New England have won the division 17 times and have finished in third place or worse just twice during his 22 years.

The Patriots were in last place with a 5-11 record in Belichick’s first year back in 2000; in 2020, they finished in third place with a 7-9 record.

The Bills have won back-to-back AFC East titles for the first time since the 1990 and 1991 seasons. From 1988 to 1991, they won the division for four straight years.

Josh Allen against the Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

In his career, the quarterback has won three of the seven regular-season matchups against New England, including three of the last four meetings. He has thrown for 1,511 yards with 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions against New England.

On the ground, the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has 49 carries for 260 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The University of Wyoming alum is only 25 years old, and with him Buffalo could be the new king of the AFC East for the foreseeable future.

