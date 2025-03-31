Emmanuel Acho's recent comments suggested that the Tennessee Titans could transform their franchise by drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Acho believes this move could later bring Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders to the NFL, despite his recent contract extension with the Buffaloes.

Acho is a retired NFL linebacker turned sports commentator and Shedeur is the son of Deion. The Titans have the No. 1 overall choice in the 2025 NFL draft and are debating QB prospects.

Acho made his comments on Sunday on the "The Facility" show.

"I would take Shedeur Sanders to make sure that I have the first stab at getting Deion Sanders as my next head coach in Tennessee, assuming (Brian) Callahan does not work out," Acho said. "I would get Shedeur because I want to get Prime. Because if you get Shedeur and you get Prime, you completely revolutionize the whole NFL as it pertains to the Tennessee Titans. That's why I'm going for Shedeur."

Tennessee hired Brian Callahan to be its coach in January 2024 but Acho's strategy hinges on the possibility of Callahan struggling in his second season. The Titans are reportedly considering Miami QB Cam Ward with the top pick, although Shedeur remains in contention.

Deion Sanders has only one condition for NFL coaching

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders addressed the possibility of coaching in the NFL during his appearance on GMA3 in January, months before signing his Colorado extension.

"You know what? The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons," Sanders said, via Pro Football Talk.

Colorado signed Sanders to a five-year $54 million contract extension on Friday. The deal makes him the Big 12 Conference's highest-paid coach and the fourth-highest in college football. Sanders earned it after guiding the Buffaloes to 13 victories in his first two years.

According to Colorado University, home games produced $93.9 million in direct economic impact to Boulder and $146.5 million in regional impact. The school also saw a 20% increase in applications, including a 50.5% rise from African American students.

"This extension not only recognizes coach's (Sanders) incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come," Buffs athletic director Rick George said on Monday, via SI.

Despite this substantial commitment to Colorado, Deion has shown his willingness to move for family reasons before. He left Jackson State for Colorado in 2022, bringing Shedeur with him through the transfer portal.

