As Joe Burrow enters the penultimate year of his contract, Emmanuel Acho has a plea for him.

In 2021-22, the Cincinnati Bengals experienced a massive turnaround with Burrow fully recovered from his rookie leg injury. They won the AFC North for the first time since 2015 and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but lost Super Bowl LVI to the Los Angeles Rams.

The following season, they lost the AFCCG to the Chiefs, who would go on to win Super Bowl LVII. And former linebacker Emmanuel Acho is now growing impatient at the futility. He said on SPEAK:

"It's Super Bowl or bust for the Bengals... The AFC is about to be competitive for God knows how long. Trevor Lawrence is getting better. Justin Herbert is getting better. Patrick Mahomes... Aaron Rodgers...

"You got to get yours while you can because you never know when you won't be able to get one again... You never know when you're gonna go back.

He then went on to compare Burrow to Chargers legend Phillip Rivers:

"I'm constantly reminded of Phillip Rivers, (who) went to an AFC Championship Game just one time in his illustrious career... I'm sure he probably thought, 'I'm gonna go back' like Joe Burrow when Bengals fans probably think to themselves, 'Oh, we're gonna do this all time.' But you know when that window is going to close."

What is Joe Burrow's mentality ahead of 2023 season?

Somewhere, Joe Burrow must have heard Emmanuel Acho's comments about him, and he relishes the Bengals' chances at finally achieving its first-ever Lombardi Trophy. He also probably shares the same sentiments as Acho, as he revealed during the Bengals' camp last month:

"Whenever you're at the top of what you do, you always have respect for those guys. Because you know the work that it takes to get to that point where we're in that in the locker room, or where people all over the world are at their specific job, and all sports.

"We've been there, done that, now it's time to take that next step. I wouldn't say that it's extra motivation, because we're motivated every game, every day, every year. I would say the sense of urgency has risen in that locker room."

s

Poll : 0 votes