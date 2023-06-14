For the past two years, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have met in the AFC Championship Game, and each has been a classic that was not decided until the last play of the game. And Ja'Marr Chase may have only made a potential third straight meeting even more intriguing.

During a local press conference on Tuesday, the wide receiver was asked who he thought the NFL's best player was. He responded:

"Joe Burrow. Everybody knows that. That's easy. MVP."

Unbeknownst to Chase, Burrow had responded with Patrick Mahomes. When this was mentioned to him, he said:

"Pat who?"

What did Joe Burrow say during the Bengals' press conference?

Burrow's response to the question of who the best NFL player was went like this:

"I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Pat, until somebody has a better year than he's had, he's the one to knock off."

Besides answering that question, Burrow was also asked about his feelings on online rankings. He said:

"No I don't care about that, I know where I can get better, I know where I can improve and that's what I'm focused on."

He was also asked about Elly de la Cruz, the shortstop/third baseman for the Reds who recently became famous after hitting a home run in his second MLB game:

"He's exciting to watch, you kind of see how the city rallies around guys that are up and coming and have a chance to be great. It's just exciting that the city embraces you like that. I think those guys over there are starting to feel it, cause there starting to put together a little run here, but that's something that we've felt and FC Cincy too. The energy in the city right now is exciting,"

Can Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase return the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2023?

Ever since they drafted Ja'Marr Chase and welcomed Joe Burrow back from injury in 2021, the Bengals have instantly elevated themselves into championship contention, reaching Super Bowl LVI and making another AFC Championship Game after that.However, their loss to the Chiefs has led to a roster overhaul.

Most notably, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has been lured from Kansas City with the goal of providing more protection for Burrow. Another notable acquisition is safety Nick Scott, who won the aforementioned Super Bowl against the Bengals. Multiple players have also left the team, including starting tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive backs Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell.

