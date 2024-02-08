Emmitt Smith slams Cowboys’ “embarrassing” loss to Jordan Love’s Green Bay Packers

It's been nearly a month since Emmitt Smith's former team took a stunning defeat at the hands of Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers. However, the healing has yet to seemingly begin for Emmitt Smith. Speaking on Good Morning Football at the 2024 Super Bowl Radio Row, Smith called out the team's final performance of the year.

"[00:00:10] We're really not as good as we think we are because, you have moments like this, a complete meltdown in the playoffs. It is unacceptable. It is embarrassing to the organization and to all of the Cowboy Nation fans. And so for me, this right here is just not a good look."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, calling it "embarrassing:"

"It wasn't a great game. We didn't perform like we were capable of, and the star looked a little tainted right about now because these boys are doing whatever the heck they wanted to do against us. It's embarrassing. [00:00:46]"

Recapping Emmitt Smith's playoff history

Emmitt Smith at PXG Dallas Grand Opening

Emmitt Smith is no stranger to the postseason. In his time with the team, he played one full 2023-era season's worth of games in single elimination. In 17 games, he logged 19 rushing touchdowns and roughly 1,500 yards in 349 attempts. He played for the team from 1991 until 1999.

In that time, he helped the team get to three Super Bowls. On teams featuring the back, he went one-and-done in the postseason just twice in the final two years of his career.

Cowboys facing massive offensive questions ahead of 2024 season

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

To most fans and analysts, 2023 was the last year for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to play comfortably on their current deals. There is a lot of pressure on the Cowboys this offseason to get long-term deals done with their quarterback and their wide receiver.

With only so many funds available, however, some are pushing the team to move on from Prescott after several years of playoff struggles. Dallas Cowboys fans rooting for a change often cite how the Chiefs had decent production from Alex Smith but no playoff breakthroughs. Once they swapped to Patrick Mahomes, the run of dominance began.

Of course, it took risking what they had. Quarterback changes can elevate or tank franchises overnight, so the team is also under pressure to tread lightly. In other words, it's a delicate situation.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.