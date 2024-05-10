"Endless greed", "Another ripoff": NFL fans react as Netflix looks to acquire $50,000,000 Christmas Day game rights

The NFL zeitgeist descended on Netflix earlier this month to watch The Roast of Tom Brady. If the streaming giant has its wish granted, another temporary migration to the platform could take place on Christmas.

According to Puck's John Ourand via Pro Football Talk, the platform could get a slice of the league's pie at the end of the year and fans are mostly but not entirely frustrated with the decision.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans bemoaned the "greed" of taking games off the airways and cable networks.

"anything is better than Peacock," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans have already accepted the unfinished deal before its completion.

"If they want to put the NFL behind a paywall, fine. But no more public money then," one fan said.

"The NFL and football in general has peaked in this country. Greed has brought it down. Greed will also kill college football," another fan said.

"If NFL wants to be more global, Netflix is one way to do it. Its no extra charge for most, and maybe adds customers, and they pay so much for NFL games that they will promote it like crazy," one fan reasoned.

According to Pro Football Talk's report, Netflix could pay anywhere from $50 million to $100 million for the broadcast rights for the rights for two games to be shown on Christmas exclusively on their platform.

In past years, fans watched the Denver Broncos get blown out by the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas. The Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins also played each other on the holiday.

NFL completionists prepare to fork over more money

Fans make their presence known at 2024 NFL Draft

Once upon a time, one could watch the entirety of the National Football League's slate with one subscription price. In 2024, however, one could face the addition of close to half a dozen bills.

Between Amazon Prime, Peacock, Netflix, cable, and Redzone, not to mention the cost of a ticket to sit in the stands, fans could easily pay more than $1,000 every season to watch every game broadcast by the NFL.

It is not just the NFL that is effectively hiking prices for those trying to enjoy its product. Entertainment as a whole has gotten or is seemingly often on the cusp of getting more expensive. YouTube noticeably has increased the number of advertisements in the last year for free viewers.

The introduction of ad-priced tiers coupled with price increases has given consumers two options: pay more or sacrifice additional time to watch advertisements. As even well-known gamers like Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins might attest, the price of video games has increased as well.

A new AAA video game used to debut at $59.99. Today, it is $69.99, and that is just the base version of the game.

Put simply, unless viewers are making salaries on a spectrum similar to what the Pittsburgh Steelers are paying Russell Wilson ($1.2 million), the increases in entertainment costs are stinging people across the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback