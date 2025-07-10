"Engaged in a little 'cover you a**'" - Mike Florio fires shot at NFLPA for appealing explosive collusion decision 6 months after secret ruling leaks

The National Football League is under fire for a reported cover up regarding guaranteed money for players. Over the past few weeks, shocking information has emerged that the 32 owners that comprise the NFL, and commissioner Roger Goodell, had potentially colluded to lower the amount of guaranteed money veteran players were earning in the league.
With the news now very much public, NBC NFL insider Mike Florio believes that the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) was previously doing their best to help cover up the scandal. The article was published on 'Pro Football Talk' on July 9 and the article in full can be found using the following link.
"The NFLPA may be engaged in a little CYA [cover you a**]." Florio wrote in the article.
What will be the fallout from the current NFL collusion scandal?
On July 9, it was reported by ESPN NFL analysts Don Van Natta Jr. and Kalyn Kahler that the NFL and the NFLPA had previously agreed to a confidentiality agreement to no longer discuss the contents of the ongoing case. The article in full can be found using the following link.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
However, Florio highlighted how an 'unnamed senior union source' recently told ESPN that the NFLPA would now be looking to appeal the confidentiality agreement ruling.
"The appeal is a reflection of our obligation to enforce the CBA and our commitment to protecting our players’ interests. We’ll do what’s best for players and we’ll exhaust our options in doing so." the individual stated.
The situation appears to still be changing and developing as new information is released. However, given the amount of layers to the case and the major parties involved (NFL commissioner, NFL owners, NFLPA), the situation appears to be one that could take some time to completely resolve. As a result, at this time, it is unclear what the actual fallout will be for the potential NFL collusion scandal.
College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title