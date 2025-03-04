“Enjoy retirement legend” - Robert Griffin III reacts to Cowboys legend Jimmy Johnson's departure from FOX

Two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach and Fox Sports personality Jimmy Johnson is retiring. He went on "The Herd" with host Colin Cowherd to announce his retirement.

"Probably the most fun I've had in my career -- that's counting Super Bowls and national championships -- was at Fox Sports," Johnson told Cowherd. "I've made an extremely difficult decision. I've been thinking about it the last four or five years and I've decided to retire from Fox."

The messages of gratitude poured in quickly.

Among those who thanked Johnson was former quarterback and current media analyst Robert Griffin III. He took to the social media platform X to share his appreciation for Johnson.

“Jimmy Johnson is everything that is right about sports media," Griffin wrote. "Loves the game. Is passionate about the game. Celebrates the game. HAS FUN covering the game. Focused on what makes the game great and still gave you critical analysis with solutions. Enjoy retirement Legend 🫡”

Johnson was a mainstay on "FOX NFL Sunday," Fox Sports’ pregame show for 31 seasons (except for a brief period when he left to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins). The show started when Fox Sports won the rights to broadcast NFL games for the first time, beginning in the 1994 season.

FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks thanked Johnson in a statement:

“Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better.

“We're incredibly grateful for his contributions in making FOX NFL SUNDAY the top pregame show on TV, where we shared countless memorable moments, highlighted by surprising him live on-air with the news he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — an occasion we will never forget.”

Jimmy Johnson's retirement caps 60 years in football

Jimmy Johnson will retire from football after 60 years. He began as an assistant coach in college in 1965. His first head coaching experience came in 1979 at Oklahoma State, when he turned around the team before accepting a head coaching offer from the University of Miami. He won a national title with Miami in 1987.

He got involved with the NFL in 1989 when former University of Arkansas teammate Jerry Jones hired him to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He led the Cowboys to consecutive Super Bowl victories in Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII.

However, the relationship between Jones and Johnson would get strained and they agreed to part ways in 1994.

Johnson would then return to coaching briefly with the Miami Dolphins between 1996 and 1999 but would be most remembered for being the first coach to win both the college national championship and the Super Bowl.

The Fox Sports crew gave Johnson an emotional farewell during the Super Bowl LIX coverage three weeks ago, foreshadowing the retirement announcement.

Co-hosts Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer shared their love with a teary-eyed Johnson.

