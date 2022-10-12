Eno Benjamin Fantasy Outlook: Should you trade him?

Eno Benjamin is a speedy running back who plays for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL. An Arizona athlete through and through, Benjamin played for Arizona State University before being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He's been solid in his capacity in Arizona's attacking scheme, having recorded 136 rushing yards in 30 attempts so far this season. He has scored one touchdown while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

PHNX Cardinals @PHNX_Cardinals The native son, Eno Benjamin, rumbling for the TOUCHDOWN! The native son, Eno Benjamin, rumbling for the TOUCHDOWN!https://t.co/q6Jawg4skO

Eno Benjamin's fit into the Cardinals offense

Since drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, Benjamin has occupied the role of reverse running back. This means that he tends to come into the game when starting running backs James Connor and Jonathan Ward needs a breather.

The seventh-round draft pick is in a unique position in Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense. The attack largely centers around the run-game combination of quarterback Kyler Murray and James Connor in the backfield.

Their efficiency on the ground naturally translates to success in the passing game. Concepts like play-action passes aid wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and AJ Green to get open downfield for big gains.

Eno Benjamin is a lucky beneficiary of the system, piggybacking off the run-game success of Kyler Murray and James Connor. Additionally, he's in the fortunate position of playing for an offensive genius like Kliff Kingsbury.

However, things are set to change with the injuries of James Connor and Jonathan Ward.

Should you trade Eno Benjamin?

Eno Benjamin typically plays backup to running backs James Conner and Jonathan Ward. However, Conner and Ward are slated to miss the Cardinals' Week 6 matchup against the defensively-struggling Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are surprising the league on offense this year, being led by journeyman quarterback Geno Smith, who has replaced Russell Wilson pretty nicely. However, they've been poor on the defensive end, ranking 31st in defensive DVOA. They're shockingly allowing the fifth-most points to opposing running backs so far.

All of the above factors play nicely into Benjamin's favor to have a career game against the Seattle Seahawks. The muscular 5-ft-9 running back has the brawn and brains to give the Seattle Seahawks defense a proper headache.

You should thus peg down Benjamin as a likely call-up to your fantasy football team as long as his team's other running backs remain injured. The Seattle Seahawks game looks like a prime one for a running back to earn career-best stats, and it might just be Benjamin's lucky day.

