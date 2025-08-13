  • home icon
  • "Entirety of Bears' starting offensive line sat": Nick Wright defends Ben Johnson’s controversial choice to bench Caleb Williams vs. Dolphins

"Entirety of Bears' starting offensive line sat": Nick Wright defends Ben Johnson's controversial choice to bench Caleb Williams vs. Dolphins

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 13, 2025 04:15 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams did not play in Week 1 of preseason - Source: Getty

Caleb Williams and a handful of Chicago Bears starters did not participate in the team's first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. After the two teams held highly competitive joint practices, head coach Ben Johnson decided not to play his starters in a meaningless game.

The decision attracted a few doubters. Many analysts believe that this was a great opportunity for Caleb to dip his toes in the water after a poor rookie season, but Ben Johnson decided that it was best for him to rest and get ready for Week 2.

Making an appearance on Colin Cowherd's show The Herd, Nick Wright gave his view on the matter. With the Bears sitting the entire starting offense, including their offensive line, he doesn't think that this is a major problem, but points to a bigger number of snaps in Week 2:

"But the second-best coach in football, Sean McVay, does this. So, there is clearly no single way to approach it. I would be more critical of this if it weren't for the fact that the entirety of the Bears' starting offensive line sat. Their starting running back, tight end, and their top three wide receivers sat. So, of course, Caleb is going to sit. Now, he does need to play probably more snaps in Week 2 than he otherwise would have."
Emmanuel Acho wants to see Caleb Williams "earn" trust before giving it to Bears quarterback

The former linebacker and current ESPN analyst said in a recent Fox Sports show that he does not trust Williams. He went on to explain that he's not buying Caleb's stock due to his inconsistency and emotional reactions:

"I see you on the bench moaning. Why? And I don't know any other quarterback, outside Kyler Murray, who would display that type of body language. Shoutout to Caleb for identifying he needs to fix these issues, he said that within the last 48 hours. But trust is earned, I can't just give it to him."

Williams struggled for most of his rookie season along with the whole team, as the Bears limped to a 5-12 finish. Head coach Matt Eberflus was fired on the later part of the season.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
