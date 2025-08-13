Caleb Williams and a handful of Chicago Bears starters did not participate in the team's first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. After the two teams held highly competitive joint practices, head coach Ben Johnson decided not to play his starters in a meaningless game.The decision attracted a few doubters. Many analysts believe that this was a great opportunity for Caleb to dip his toes in the water after a poor rookie season, but Ben Johnson decided that it was best for him to rest and get ready for Week 2.Making an appearance on Colin Cowherd's show The Herd, Nick Wright gave his view on the matter. With the Bears sitting the entire starting offense, including their offensive line, he doesn't think that this is a major problem, but points to a bigger number of snaps in Week 2:&quot;But the second-best coach in football, Sean McVay, does this. So, there is clearly no single way to approach it. I would be more critical of this if it weren't for the fact that the entirety of the Bears' starting offensive line sat. Their starting running back, tight end, and their top three wide receivers sat. So, of course, Caleb is going to sit. Now, he does need to play probably more snaps in Week 2 than he otherwise would have.&quot;Emmanuel Acho wants to see Caleb Williams &quot;earn&quot; trust before giving it to Bears quarterbackThe former linebacker and current ESPN analyst said in a recent Fox Sports show that he does not trust Williams. He went on to explain that he's not buying Caleb's stock due to his inconsistency and emotional reactions:&quot;I see you on the bench moaning. Why? And I don't know any other quarterback, outside Kyler Murray, who would display that type of body language. Shoutout to Caleb for identifying he needs to fix these issues, he said that within the last 48 hours. But trust is earned, I can't just give it to him.&quot;Williams struggled for most of his rookie season along with the whole team, as the Bears limped to a 5-12 finish. Head coach Matt Eberflus was fired on the later part of the season.