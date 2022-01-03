"I'm not going to be tired" - Eric Dickerson reveals crazy pre-game routine he had before breaking NFL rushing record

Eric Dickerson is regarded by many as one of the best running backs ever to grace the field in the NFL. Having burst onto the scene as a rookie, totaling 1,808 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, Dickerson was a force to be reckoned with.

Dickerson appeared on Chris Long's Green Light podcast and gave an insight into his pre-game routine the morning he broke the NFL rushing record, which is something that not many professional athletes normally do.

"I'll tell you a quick story," Dickerson said. "Matter of fact, the day I broke the record, there was a girl I used to date, I said, come to the hotel, get to the hotel early and she said you've got a game the next day, I said don't worry about that, just come to the hotel.

"Man that night, that morning, man we had sex, I mean early like a couple of hours before the game. They said man you're going to be tired, I said I'm not going to be tired, I never forget that and I had 215 yards that day so I wasn't tired."

Dickerson's single-season rushing record

In Dickerson's chat with Chris Long, the "record" he was referring to was the single-season rushing record, which was previously held by OJ Simpson. On the day Dickerson broke the record, he had 27 carries for 215 yards against the Houston Oilers in 1984. Remember, Dickerson broke the record in just his second season in the league.

To this day, Dickerson's rushing total of 2,105 yards for the season remains a record. The closest a player got to it was former Minnesota Vikings back Adrian Peterson, who notched 2,097 yards in 2012.

In his first five NFL seasons, Dickerson surpassed the 1,000 rushing yard mark with ease. He rushed for 1,808; 2,105; 1,234; 1,821 and 1,288 yards and hit double digit rushing touchdowns in four of the five seasons.

The Hall of Fame running back started his Rams career in 1983. He also spent time with the Colts and the Raiders and finished with the Falcons in 1993.

His career spanned just over a decade, and he finished with 13,259 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns while averaging 90 yards per game during his illustrious time in the NFL.

