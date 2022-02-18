"We need a Black Commissioner in the NFL" - Rams legend Eric Dickerson weighs in on Brian Flores lawsuit

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson has given his thoughts on Brian Flores lawsuit and on some of the issues currently surrounding the NFL.

The Hall of Fame running back was interviewed by OSDB on the day of the Rams Super Bowl victory parade.

He stated that he would like to see more black head coaches in the league. He also said that the only way for this to change is to have a black NFL commissioner.

“With regards to social justice, specifically in the NFL, it would be great to see more Black head coaches on the sidelines. We’re being told basically that we’re good enough to play the game, but that we don’t have the brainpower to coach the game. The only way this is going to change is at the top of the power structure.

“We need a Black Commissioner in the NFL, and Black ownership for at least a few teams. A shift in power is the only thing that will change the way it is. You’re not going to make everyone happy, and I understand that. That’s not how life works, but we need to make real progress."

Dickerson's comments come in light of Flores lawsuit

Dickerson's comments come as former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and four teams for interview processes that he deemed were discriminatory.

This includes the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and the Houston Texans.

Brian Flores is truly a brave man shedding more light on serious issue. As a Black Head Football coach I truly sympathize his situation.

Originally, only three teams were named in the lawsuit, with the Texans then being added after he was again overlooked for the head coaching job.

In the lawsuit that Flores filed, he alleged that he was discriminated against while interviewing for head coaching jobs.

Flores alleged that executives for the Broncos showed up an hour late to his interview back in 2019.

Then there was the bombshell where the former Dolphins head coach claimed that he was offered a financial incentive to lose games in 2019 by Stephen Ross.

It is alleged that he was offered $100,000 per loss in a season that saw the Dolphins finish the year 5-11. This was reportedly done to give Miami a better hand in the upcoming NFL draft.





The NFL's probe has reportedly begun, and former head coach Brian Flores, who made the allegations, will be interviewed as part of it. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could lose ownership of the team by owner vote should reports of tanking prove true.

Flores is aiming to inspire change by coming forward. Dickerson's comments echo the same sentiment that changes need to happen and it needs to start from the top.

Whether it will is another story, but this issue is rapidly gathering speed and it seems only a matter of time before changes will be seen.

