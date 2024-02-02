Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson hit back at Taylor Swift haters after Chiefs' AFC title win

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce took center stage ever since her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September. The couple has only continued to garner attention throughout the NFL season, with Swift regularly cheering on him and his team.

A segment of fans, however, isn't happy with the media coverage for Swift at the games. Many complain about the constant clips being shared on social media, along with broadcasters panning the camera to Swift so her reactions can be recorded.

On their "Calm Down" podcast, broadcasters Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews talked about the Grammy winner's association with the NFL.

"I just listened to Colin Cowherd go on and on about the people saying Taylor Swift is ruining the NFL," Andrews said. "No, she’s not. It was the most-watched AFC championship in 12 years — don’t think she’s ruining it. Also, I sat and listened to somebody yesterday say, ‘I’m just so tired of the NFL with this,’ and I said, ‘Why? How is it affecting your life?'”

Thompson agreed with Andrews' take, adding that anyone who's a naysayer doesn't like watching puppies, rainbows or a sunny day.

“You’re going to find something wrong with everything," Thompson said. "And this is what we said from the beginning.”

Colin Cowherd shut down haters calling out Taylor Swift

Colin Cowherd called out misogynistic men having a problem with the "Blank Space" singer on his show, "The Herd."

"There are a lot of really weird, lonely, insecure men out there," Cowherd said. "The fact that a pop star, the world's biggest pop star dating a star tight end, who had one of his greatest games ever, and a network puts them on the air briefly, that it bothers you. What does that say about your life?"

Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL cannot be denied. Not only does her presence increase viewership, but it has also boosted social media followers for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce and other players.

Swift and her regular appearances have also boosted local businesses in Kansas City. This includes personalized NFL merch along with fits and accessories Swift wears.

With the Super Bowl around the corner, one can only expect Taylor Swift's possible presence to boost the already high viewership.

Swift's presence at the game isn't confirmed, her concert dates in Japan extend to Feb. 10. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.