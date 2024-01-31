Ever since Taylor Swift began attending Travis Kelce's games, there has been a large group of fans who have disliked her being shown during the broadcasts. Those people felt like the NFL wasn't focussing on the football part and just wanted to promote Swift.

However, that wasn't the actual case as the pop star was receiving hate just because she was supporting her boyfriend. Colin Cowherd recently went on a lengthy rant against the people who were constantly critical of Swift.

Cowherd said:

"There are a lot of really weird, lonely insecure men out there. The fact that a pop star, the world's biggest pop star dating a star tight end, who had one of his greatest games ever, and a network puts them on the air briefly, that it bothers you. What does that say about your life?"

"When I hear this whole thing about Taylor Swift, I just want to watch football, liar. You're lying, that's not true. A football telecast is not just football… A talented and beautiful woman is on the air. One who would never pay attention to lonely men, and it bothers them."

"There's a stat out there, it's kind of uncomfortable for you sad guys that 50% of men never have real intimacy with a woman. That means the other 50% have multiple intimate relationships with women and those ones that don't are angry and sad and lonely and they are often misogynistic and resent women who didn't give them the time they think they deserve."

As usual, internet trolls love to spread lies about people who are constantly in the news and that's what has happened with Taylor Swift. Not only she is arguably the most popular woman in the world, but is currently dating one of the best players in the NFL, who happens to play for the most successful NFL franchise of the current era.

As a result, people who just don't like the Kansas City Chiefs started saying bad things about Swift as well. Regardless of that, the AFC West champions will once again feature in the Super Bowl and hope to silence all their critics.

Taylor Swift will likely be present at Super Bowl LVIII

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

As per reports, Taylor Swift has a concert in Japan just one day before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. However, despite that, Travis Kelce's girlfriend will likely be in attendance to cheer him.

The 16-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas will benefit Swift, as the flight between the two cities takes around 12 hours. According to Bill Speros, if Swift departs Tokyo at noon on Sunday, she may be in Las Vegas the morning of the Super Bowl.

She is unlikely to miss this game and we can expect her cheering Travis Kelce and the Chiefs from the suite alongside Brittany Mahomes and others.

