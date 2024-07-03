  • NFL
  • Erin Andrews confesses major truth about playing matchmaker for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Erin Andrews confesses major truth about playing matchmaker for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jul 03, 2024 18:31 GMT
Erin Andrews confesses major truth about playing matchmaker for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Erin Andrews on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Image Source: Travis Kelce/Instagram, Taylor Swift/Instagram and Erin Andrews/Instagram)

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are popularly known as matchmakers for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The two claimed to have paired the Chiefs tight end and the All Too Well singer in May this year during their appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.

However, Andrews came forward to confess the reality behind her matchmaker claims. In an interview with PEOPLE, she stated that it wasn't her and Thompson who set Kelce and Swift up. Talking about the same, Andrews explained:

"Honestly, we just laugh about it because we didn't set them up. We just advocated for a friend. We are huge Swifties and thought that they would be such a fun match. And I think it's cool to see. Look, we all love rom-coms.
also-read-trending Trending
"We all love love. We all love the good-looking football player that's charismatic and a fun guy to be around. And then we love the amazing pop star and the fact that these two icons got together," she concluded.

The confession came just a day after Kylie Kelce appeared fangirling over Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson on her Instagram. Kylie reshared Thompson's Instagram post from Eras Tour visit in London, along with a sweet note praising the two.

"Pardon the delay because we were very busy last week. But I have to circle back to meeting the absolute queens. I had to fangirl over them both for not only being bada** women in sports, but also having meaningful and empowering conversation on @calmdownpodcast," Kylie said on her Instagram story.

Kylie Kelce was accompanied by her husband, Jason Kelce, and brother-in-law, Travis Kelce. Since they were in London, episode 96 of the New Heights podcast was shot in a local bar. Interestingly, before the Kelces left the bar, Kylie stuck a $100 note on the eatery's wall. The note said, "F**k Dallas."

Erin Andres on her experience with Travis Kelce at Eras Tour London

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson enjoyed the Eras Tour London in the same tent as the Kelce family. During their podcast called Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews recalled having a sweet conversation with Travis Kelce.

She mentioned that she feels embarrassed for people who claim that Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is a PR stunt. Talking about the NFL couple, Dave Portnoy predicted that the two will be engaged within the next six months.

If that comes to pass, at least we know the credit for their matrimonial union will not belong to Andrews and Thompson. However, they will certainly be partaking in the celebrations.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
