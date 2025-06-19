Erin Andrews sends 1-word message to Tom Brady as NFL GOAT shows off gym gains on Instagram

Despite having retired from the NFL in 2023, Tom Brady's grind hasn’t stopped. In a series of photos, the seven-time Super Bowl champion flaunted his sculpted physique while wearing NOBULL gear, with the caption:

"No Bull shows up wherever life takes you. At home, on the road, at work or halfway across the world, the mindset travels with you. I’m always amazed by what the human body can do, and I’ll always be committed to moving with purpose, one day at a time. No shortcuts, no noise, just the work and the will to keep showing up. NOBULL."

Alongside, he used the hashtag "LFG."

In one of the four pictures, Brady was also seen shirtless.

As the post racked up over 131,000 people on Instagram, longtime NFL sideline reporter, Erin Andrews, had just one word in response:

“Quadzannnnnnas.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @TomBrady)

Erin's comment is an emphatic twist on “quads” (as in quadriceps) or “quad-zillas." It is a nickname often used for people with massive upper leg muscles.

That said, Tom Brady's Instagram Post was not only about flaunting his shredded physique. He recently combined his TB12 and Brady Brand lines with NOBULL and is now the company’s second-biggest shareholder.

So, this was a marketing move from the legendary quarterback's end.

Tom Brady and Erin Andrews share strong camaraderie

Apart from Erin Andrews interviewing Tom Brady countless times during his playing career, she’s also spoken openly about their off-field friendship.

On Episode 50 of the "Calm Down" podcast, which premiered in 2022, Andrews recounted a summer day in Montana when her dad came to visit. Tom Brady was wrapping up a throwing session and invited them to watch. After chatting with her dad for 15 minutes, Brady turned to Erin and said,

“EA, I need you.”

Turns out, Brady needed someone to collect balls while he threw to her husband, former NHL star, Jarret Stoll.

So there she was, catching passes, loading up the duffle bag, and sprinting it back to Brady like a sideline pro. She did it over and over, and every time, Brady would say,

“Thanks, EA.”

Talking about that moment, she called it “the best day" of her life.

Brady and Andrews have also been spotted grabbing dinner together with other FOX colleagues during a night out in Beverly Hills in late 2023. Andrews shared that she feels comfortable enough with Brady to “poke fun at him” and “throw some jabs,” which speaks to the easy rapport they’ve built over time.

Interestingly, now, Andrews and Brady are colleagues on NFL on FOX, where she's the lead sideline reporter and Brady the lead analyst.

