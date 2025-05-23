  • home icon
  "This really sucks" - Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll face crushing heartbreak as surrogate has miscarriage

"This really sucks" - Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll face crushing heartbreak as surrogate has miscarriage

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 23, 2025 18:57 GMT
Erin Andrews and her husband Jarret Stoll's hopes of growing their family were shattered. The sportscaster's emotional confession revealed the harsh truth about fertility battles that plague many families.

Erin Andrews is Fox Sports' 47-year-old sideline reporter. Stoll is a former NHL center who helped the Los Angeles Kings win two Stanley Cups. They received devastating news regarding their surrogate's pregnancy. The pair already has a 2-year-old son, Mack, and had been using a surrogate to bring their second child into the world.

Sadly, the couple's surrogate was pregnant with their second child when a miscarriage occurred. Andrews told her she had even posted positive news to her podcast staff weeks before the pregnancy. Back then, it seemed to be going so well with good heartbeat readings and reassuring medical readings, according to her.

Andrews shared the tragic news on her "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast on Thursday.

"This really, really sucks but so many people are dealing with it so if you feel alone and you feel like a failure, I do too," Erin Andrews said during the podcast episode.

Although she initially did not want to record the podcast after receiving the sad news earlier in the day, she felt that it was a safe space where she could tell her truth.

Erin Andrews draws strength from Taylor Swift during darkest moments

The Fox Sports personality found solace in an unexpected source while processing the devastating loss. Andrews connected with Taylor Swift's music as she struggled to maintain her professional composure despite the personal tragedy unfolding behind the scenes.

She referenced Swift's song "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" while explaining how she pushes through difficult moments. She admitted to being skilled at suppressing her emotions and using work as a coping mechanism during challenging times.

"Been sitting here thinking about Taylor Swift's song, 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.' I'm really good at doing this sh-- with a broken heart," Andrews admitted during the podcast recording.

The sportscaster emphasized her commitment to transparency about infertility struggles. They had previously opened up about losses with their first surrogate before successfully welcoming Mack with their second surrogate.

Erin Andrews acknowledged that people often share IVF success stories rather than failures, making her honesty about setbacks significant for others facing similar challenges.

She told her producer, Ryan Musick, that work sometimes provides an easier escape than confronting real-life struggles. She stated this allows her to "wear a mask" while discussing lighter topics before returning home to process the grief.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
