Fan or not, it's difficult to ignore Tom Brady's legendary career in the NFL. With seven Super Bowl wins, the recently retired QB has immortalized his name in history.

To many, TB12 is the undisputed GOAT. That being said, even people supporting other NFL stars and teams have continued to appreciate Brady's game.

More than a few Twitter users were upset over ESPN analyst Harry Douglas disparaging Brady's seven titles on "Get Up." As per many users, the claim made by Douglas was baseless, asking the channel to even let him go.

Speaking of Patrick Mahomes and his GOAT status, Douglas said:

"I think when you look at the tragectory that Patrick Mahomes is on, I don't think it's going to take seven Super Bowls for him to surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT. I really don't.

"In his first season, Patrick Mahomes as a starter, the man threw for 5,000 yards in 50 touchdowns. Tom Brady didn't eclipse a 5,000 yard season till later in his career. Patrick Mahomes has two in his first five years as a star quarterback."

Fans, disagreeing, were vocal on Twitter:

A lot of Brady fans dismissed the comments, stating that Douglas was completely incorrect. Many users reasoned with the comments, stating that while Mahomes is a great QB, he is not close to surpassing Brady as the GOAT.

Including debates about changes in rules and the game as a whole, people noted that if anyone could surpass Brady, it would be the Kansas Chiefs City QB. However, they added, he still has a long way to go.

Though the debate will continue, Brady, finally retired, has opted to focus on his career and life off the field.

Sports franchises and downtime: A look into Tom Brady's retirement

Whether it is investments or spending time with his family and friends, Tom Brady has continued to thrive in retirement. Though this was his second (and final) decision, the 46-year-old has kept busy.

As of now, Brady is part owner of the Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City. Of course, he is continuing to grow his TB12 brand.

Apart from business, Brady recently took a trip to Africa with daughter Vivian, spending some time in the wild as he shared stunning moments from the vacation.

With a 10-year, $375 million Fox Sports deal waiting for him in 2024, Brady seems to be all set for the second chapter of his career.