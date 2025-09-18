"ESPN giving the people what we don’t want": NFL fans outraged as Stephen A Smith set to join Monday Night Countdown show amid $40M rumored salary

ESPN presenter Stephen A Smith is reported to be joining the Monday Night Football countdown show from this week's clash between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. This is another venture for Smith, who has been rumored to be earning $40 million and has floated the idea of running for US President.Here is how fans on social media reacted to the news of Smith having more air time.These fans do not want to see Smith on the countdown show.&quot;ESPN giving the people what we don’t want.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;Classic Disney giving viewers the opposite of what they want.&quot;, said another fan. &quot;No one and I mean no one has ever said what I need in life is more Stephan A Smith.&quot;, said a third fan.These fans also do not want to see more of Smith and believe that he will not add anything to the conversation.&quot;Can we get someone who knows the game? We don’t need more loudmouth hot takes.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;The last person I need an opinion from before any game. He doesn't know shit about football.&quot;, said another fan.However, these fans think that Smith could succeed in this position.&quot;Good move. Stephen is often insightful and entertaining.&quot;, said this fan.'This will be an interesting move, Stephan A. while very provocative does bring in good viewership, intrigued to see how he fits in with show.&quot;, said another fan.What has Stephen A Smith said about this?Stephen A Smith will be making three appearances on the Monday Night Football countdown show during the season. One this weekend and then two more appearances in weeks 9 and 14. On these appearances, Smith said:&quot;Those are just the three I know about. Knowing them at ESPN, they'll want more. They'll certainly want more of me on NBA Countdown. And so who knows? I mean, I'm doing First Take. But it's ESPN. They know whatever they need me for—SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, NFL Countdown—it doesn't matter. Whatever's going to help make the network successful. [ESPN executives] Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, Dave Roberts, Mike McQuade. They know me. They know I'll do whatever they ask.&quot;In his statement, Smith mentioned that he already does many other shows for ESPN and believes that he (as someone who can bring on viewers) will likely do more if needed.However, there is a chance that fans (many of whom may be tired of Smith and believe that he does not have enough football knowledge to make valid contributions to the show) could be turned off watching the program due to him, potentially forcing the network to rethink their long term plans for Smith in football.