  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "ESPN giving the people what we don’t want": NFL fans outraged as Stephen A Smith set to join Monday Night Countdown show amid $40M rumored salary

"ESPN giving the people what we don’t want": NFL fans outraged as Stephen A Smith set to join Monday Night Countdown show amid $40M rumored salary

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 18, 2025 19:39 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

ESPN presenter Stephen A Smith is reported to be joining the Monday Night Football countdown show from this week's clash between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. This is another venture for Smith, who has been rumored to be earning $40 million and has floated the idea of running for US President.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is how fans on social media reacted to the news of Smith having more air time.

These fans do not want to see Smith on the countdown show.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"ESPN giving the people what we don’t want.", said this fan.
"Classic Disney giving viewers the opposite of what they want.", said another fan.
"No one and I mean no one has ever said what I need in life is more Stephan A Smith.", said a third fan.
Ad

These fans also do not want to see more of Smith and believe that he will not add anything to the conversation.

"Can we get someone who knows the game? We don’t need more loudmouth hot takes.", said this fan.
"The last person I need an opinion from before any game. He doesn't know shit about football.", said another fan.
Ad

However, these fans think that Smith could succeed in this position.

"Good move. Stephen is often insightful and entertaining.", said this fan.
'This will be an interesting move, Stephan A. while very provocative does bring in good viewership, intrigued to see how he fits in with show.", said another fan.

What has Stephen A Smith said about this?

Stephen A Smith will be making three appearances on the Monday Night Football countdown show during the season. One this weekend and then two more appearances in weeks 9 and 14. On these appearances, Smith said:

Ad
"Those are just the three I know about. Knowing them at ESPN, they'll want more. They'll certainly want more of me on NBA Countdown. And so who knows? I mean, I'm doing First Take. But it's ESPN. They know whatever they need me for—SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, NFL Countdown—it doesn't matter. Whatever's going to help make the network successful. [ESPN executives] Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, Dave Roberts, Mike McQuade. They know me. They know I'll do whatever they ask."
Ad

In his statement, Smith mentioned that he already does many other shows for ESPN and believes that he (as someone who can bring on viewers) will likely do more if needed.

However, there is a chance that fans (many of whom may be tired of Smith and believe that he does not have enough football knowledge to make valid contributions to the show) could be turned off watching the program due to him, potentially forcing the network to rethink their long term plans for Smith in football.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications