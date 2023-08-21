ESPN announced that Scott Van Pelt will be the newest host of "Monday Night Countdown." The network also announced that Ryan Clark will be joining the panel of analysts on the weekly pre-game show.

This news comes about two months after ESPN announced layoffs including that of former host Suzy Kolber. As well as dozens of other on-air personalities.

Marcus Spears will also join the show as an analyst and Robert Griffin III will return to his analyst role from last season. Michelle Beisner-Buck will once again be the feature reporter and NFL Insider Adam Schefter will also appear on the weekly broadcast. Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith will be recurring members of the broadcast.

The news of Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark's hiring has fans of ESPN very excited. On the social media platform X, fans were showing their excitement that the network made a good decision. For the last few months, sports fans have been critical of the network after the sudden layoffs and budget cuts have changed the way they view sports.

When did Scott Van Pelt start working at ESPN?

Sports fans know Scott Van Pelt from his late-night coverage on ESPN. After a big game, he covers the post-game synopsis and gives fans the highlights of the day. Now, he will be an even bigger part of the network as he covers the Monday Night Football pre-game broadcast.

After graduating from the University of Maryland in 1988, he began his broadcast journalism career at WTTG-TV a FOX network in Washington D.C. He worked there until 1990 when he took a job at the Golf Channel. With the Golf Channel, he was a studio host and hosted a daily show.

Scott Van Pelt began working with ESPN in 2001. His tenure with the network began when he left his position at the Golf Channel and became the lead golf reporter with ESPN. Scott Van Pelt is still the lead broadcaster for the PGA Championship and The Masters' coverage on ESPN. Along with covering golf, he also worked with ESPN Radio until 2015.

It was then he was named the host of SportsCenter's midnight show. His new position with "Monday Night Countdown" comes with a multi-year contract extension with ESPN.

Van Pelt will also continue to host his popular podcast "SVPOD" as well as the "Bad Beats" podcast.

