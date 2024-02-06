ESPN's Joe Buck insists Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas will be a "mess" as Chiefs, 49ers brace for showdown

ESPN NFL announcer Joe Buck won't be at Super Bowl 58 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battle it out for the Lombardi trophy. The game will be played in Sin City, better known as Las Vegas. A decision Buck doesn't think it's a good idea.

During Monday's appearance on “The Opening Drive” on 101 ESPN in St. Louis, Buck predicted that something bad will happen, and it won't stay in Vegas. He didn't emphasize or speak more on what 'big' thing he thinks will happen, but he thinks something major could happen.

“I do not have any desire to be there. It’s a lot of logistics. It’s a lot of congestion. I’m not that way. I’m not looking for the Maxim party and going out all night. It’s just not my thing and then you combine that with Vegas."

“There’s going to be some story, there’s gonna be something that happens because it’s Vegas and it won’t stay in Vegas. It’s gonna be a big something that happens. I don’t know what it is. I have no idea. I just think that is going to be a mess in my mind.”

There have already been some notable questions and discussions this week leading up to the Super Bowl. Travis Kelce was asked about adding another ring to his collection, with a reporter basically asking if he will propose to Taylor Swift. Patrick Mahomes was asked how he felt about his father being arrested earlier this week.

Last year, Michael Irvin got accused of misconduct at a hotel in downtown Phoenix.

The San Franciso 49ers are ready for their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs

Brock Purdy, left, and Patrick Mahomes, right, during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Four years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVI. This time around, Brock Purdy and company will be looking to be the last team standing.

The 49ers were on the cusp of winning their seventh Super Bowl in franchise history before sqaundering a 10-point fourth quarter lead. The Chiefs ended up winning 31-20 as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid enjoyed their first Super Bowl victories.

This season, Mahomes, Reid, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones have brought the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for a second-straight year. The 49ers have made it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since thier last battle with the Chiefs. They feature a star-studded offense led by MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.