ESPN's Stephen A Smith questions Jimmy Garoppolo's 2018 date night with Kiara Mia

ESPN's Stephen A Smith had a bizarre discussion on his podcast this month. On the Stephen A Smith Show this week, the ESPN host raised the subject of Jimmy Garoppolo's night out with adult film star Kiara Mia, which occurred back in 2018.

On his podcast, Stephen A Smith said:

"You're seen in public with a p*rn star, then you're p*rn star Jimmy, because you clearly want to be seen as 'p*rn star Jimmy'. So that's what you will be called by me until further notice. Now, it's not criminal, not illegal, even though it will be kind of weird."

Smith then questioned what the pair did all night.

"Just as an aside. Wouldn't it be a problem if Jimmy Garoppolo didn't get none? If you can't get some from somebody who gives up some for a living. That is a problem.

We surmise that the brother got some, but if you didn't get some from a p*rn star... I hope he got some. I mean, if you're going to go out with a p*rn star, you better close the deal."

Garoppolo and Kiara Mia were spotted together way back when in 2018.

Jimmy Garoppolo addressed being pictured with Kiara Mia at a 2018 press conference

Upon being named the starter following a move from the New England Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, Garoppolo was asked how he was dealing with the spotlight, especially after images of his date night with Kiara Mia went viral.

Garoppolo replied:

“Life is different now. My life off the field, I’ve never really been big on being very public with things, given social media. My life’s looked at differently, I’m under the microscope. It’s a good learning experience. Just have to take it in stride, it is what it is.”

A year later, when the 49ers were cruising to the top of the NFC East and ultimately made a trip to the Super Bowl, Mia opened up on what the pair spoke about that night in 2018.

She told TMZ:

"I declared that they were going to make it to the Super Bowl. He's [Jimmy Garoppolo] phenomenal, he's talented, he's a born star!"

She was ultimately proven right, of course, though Garoppolo's 49ers succumbed to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs at the Super Bowl 20-31, with Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP.

As Mahomes pursues a third Super Bowl this season, Garoppolo is still waiting for his Raiders tenure to kick into gear. He's currently dealing with a back injury and will not suit up for Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. Veteran QB Brian Hoyer will be under center in his absence.