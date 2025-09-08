Evan Engram’s wife Emily steals spotlight with bold orange blazer and denim shorts for Broncos vs. Titans Week 1 game

Evan Engram made his debut with the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at home at Empower Field at Mile High. The veteran tight end had support from wife Emily as he kicked off his ninth season in the National Football League. Emily Engram shared photos on Instagram of her gameday outfit for the Week 1 Sunday afternoon matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Emily wore denim shorts that she paired with a white bodysuit and a vibrant orange blazer to represent the Denver Broncos team colors. She paired the look with sunglasses and stadium approved clear handbag. In the caption of the Instagram post, Engram celebrated the Broncos 20-12 win over the Titans.&quot;First of many, BRONCOS W🧡💙&quot;-Emily Engram captioned the post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post In his debut with the Denver Broncos, Engram had three catches for a total of 21 yards. Evan Engram's wife Emily celebrated his new start in DenverTight end Evan Engram signed with the Denver Broncos in March after three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. When he took the field in August for the Broncos this past preseason, his wife, Emily marked the start of his ninth season in the NFL. Emily Engram's gameday look, she wore a long sleeve blue top that she paired with a custom denim skirt that had Engram's number one jersey on the front and &quot;Broncos&quot; on the back.&quot;New Look for Year 9🧡💙&quot;-Emily Engram wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEvan Engram was drafted by the New York Giants in the with the 23rd overall drat pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Ole Miss tight end played five seasons with the New York Giants and his production slowly began to decrease as he became more of a blocking tight end. In March 2022, he signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In March 2025, he was released by the Jaguars and left to become a free agent which led him to the Denver Broncos. Evan Engram signed the two-year deal worth $23 million with the Broncos this past March where he is an added offensive target for quarterback Bo Nix.