Evan McPherson's wife Gracie shows Bengals kicker's "ultimate girl dad" side ahead of TNF clash vs Steelers

Evan McPherson and the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime on Thursday night. On Wednesday, the Bengals kicker was in full 'dad mode' as documented by his wife, Gracie. Gracie McPherson shared a video on her Instagram Story of Evan McPherson and their daughter Merritt playing. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker was sitting on the floor with his young daughter as they were pretend playing with makeup. &quot;Ultimate girl dad doing pretend makeup,&quot; Gracie McPherson captioned the Instagram Story. Evan McPherson's wife Gracie showed off life at home. (Photo via Gracie McPherson's Instagram Story)The video of McPherson's downtime at home comes just a few days after the kicker nearly made NFL history. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker kicked a 67-yard field goal, which would have been the longest ever made, if the Green Bay Packers hadn't taken a timeout. The record is currently at 66 yards and was made by former Baltimore Ravens kicker, Justin Tucker. After the timeout, McPherson attempted the kick again but, missed it the second time around. Evan McPherson's wife Gracie shared fall moments with young daughterCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson and his wife, Gracie, recently shared a recap of their from the summer and into the fall. The recap came in a series of photos on Instagram and included their daughter Merritt enjoying time at a pumpkin patch.&quot;pumpkin patch + a long overdue photo update from this summer ! 🧡🎃🥲&quot; Gracie McPherson shared in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGracie McPherson included in the Instagram post a glimpse of their pregnancy announcement. In early September the couple announced that they are expecting their second daughter in March 2026, adding to McPherson's status as a 'girl dad.'The McPherson's welcomed their first daughter Merritt Hayes in March 2024. The couple wed in July 2022 in their home state of Alabama. The couple are high school sweethearts began dating in 2014. While Gracie attended Auburn University, the Bengals kicker went on to play collegiate football at the University of Florida. He proposed to his longtime love in July 2021 and they wed one year later.