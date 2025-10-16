  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Evan McPherson's wife Gracie shows Bengals kicker's "ultimate girl dad" side ahead of TNF clash vs Steelers

Evan McPherson's wife Gracie shows Bengals kicker's "ultimate girl dad" side ahead of TNF clash vs Steelers

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:09 GMT
Evan McPherson
Evan McPherson's wife, Gracie, shared a moment of their life at home. (Photos via Gracie McPherson's Instagram)

Evan McPherson and the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime on Thursday night. On Wednesday, the Bengals kicker was in full 'dad mode' as documented by his wife, Gracie.

Ad

Gracie McPherson shared a video on her Instagram Story of Evan McPherson and their daughter Merritt playing. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker was sitting on the floor with his young daughter as they were pretend playing with makeup.

"Ultimate girl dad doing pretend makeup," Gracie McPherson captioned the Instagram Story.
Evan McPherson&#039;s wife Gracie showed off life at home. (Photo via Gracie McPherson&#039;s Instagram Story)
Evan McPherson's wife Gracie showed off life at home. (Photo via Gracie McPherson's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The video of McPherson's downtime at home comes just a few days after the kicker nearly made NFL history. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker kicked a 67-yard field goal, which would have been the longest ever made, if the Green Bay Packers hadn't taken a timeout. The record is currently at 66 yards and was made by former Baltimore Ravens kicker, Justin Tucker.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the timeout, McPherson attempted the kick again but, missed it the second time around.

Evan McPherson's wife Gracie shared fall moments with young daughter

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson and his wife, Gracie, recently shared a recap of their from the summer and into the fall. The recap came in a series of photos on Instagram and included their daughter Merritt enjoying time at a pumpkin patch.

Ad
"pumpkin patch + a long overdue photo update from this summer ! 🧡🎃🥲" Gracie McPherson shared in an Instagram post.
Ad

Gracie McPherson included in the Instagram post a glimpse of their pregnancy announcement. In early September the couple announced that they are expecting their second daughter in March 2026, adding to McPherson's status as a 'girl dad.'

The McPherson's welcomed their first daughter Merritt Hayes in March 2024. The couple wed in July 2022 in their home state of Alabama. The couple are high school sweethearts began dating in 2014. While Gracie attended Auburn University, the Bengals kicker went on to play collegiate football at the University of Florida. He proposed to his longtime love in July 2021 and they wed one year later.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications