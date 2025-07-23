  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • "Even he chose to watch Shilo over Shedeur": NFL fans react as Deion Sanders attends Day 1 of Bucs training camp

"Even he chose to watch Shilo over Shedeur": NFL fans react as Deion Sanders attends Day 1 of Bucs training camp

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:12 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders’ appearance at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp on Wednesday sparked more than a few raised eyebrows and plenty of fan commentary.

Ad

The Buccaneers had posted video clips of Sanders chatting with head coach Todd Bowles. His other son, Shedeur, too, was beginning his camp with the Cleveland Browns the very same day.

Shilo, an undrafted free agent, faces an uphill climb to make the Bucs' final roster. He’s competing in a crowded safety room that includes Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield Jr. and several emerging talents.

Shedeur, meanwhile, is trying to crack Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart, stacked with veterans like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Even he chose to watch Shilo over Shedeur," one fan wrote on X.
Ad
"Isn't he supposed to be recruiting," posted one fan.
"Oh, geez. Keep him away," wrote another.

More fans reacted to the news.

"Nepotism at its finest," a fan said.
While another noted, "Checking in on Shilo!"
"Doesnt matter," added another fan.

The visit itself wasn’t unexpected. On July 16, a conversation between Deion Sanders and Shilo posted on YouTube revealed the plan:

Ad
“I’m going to try my best to rent a plane and come down to see you, then go see Shedeur and go to work,” Deion told his son.
Shilo’s reply?“You’re coming to my practice first. That means I’m your favorite son.”

Deion Sanders balances health concerns with family obligations

Ad

Adding to the situation is Deion Sanders’ ongoing battle with health issues. He’s been mostly absent from Colorado this offseason. He revealed earlier this year that he had lost weight and hadn’t fully recovered from a series of medical setbacks, including multiple surgeries and previous amputations.

While he did appear at Big 12 Media Days earlier this month, reports indicated he missed at least one scheduled appearance. When pressed about his condition by reporters, Sanders dismissed the line of questioning.

Ad
“Y’all be on that bulljunk. ... I’m not gonna talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team,” he told The Athletic's David Ubben.

Sources within the Colorado program suggested that Deion Sanders plans to return to campus within the next week as the Buffaloes gear up for their Aug. 29 season opener against Georgia Tech.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications