"Even he chose to watch Shilo over Shedeur": NFL fans react as Deion Sanders attends Day 1 of Bucs training camp

Deion Sanders’ appearance at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp on Wednesday sparked more than a few raised eyebrows and plenty of fan commentary.The Buccaneers had posted video clips of Sanders chatting with head coach Todd Bowles. His other son, Shedeur, too, was beginning his camp with the Cleveland Browns the very same day.Shilo, an undrafted free agent, faces an uphill climb to make the Bucs' final roster. He’s competing in a crowded safety room that includes Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield Jr. and several emerging talents.Shedeur, meanwhile, is trying to crack Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart, stacked with veterans like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.&quot;Even he chose to watch Shilo over Shedeur,&quot; one fan wrote on X.Norman @hsiyargosLINKEven he chose to watch Shilo over Shedeur&quot;Isn't he supposed to be recruiting,&quot; posted one fan.&quot;Oh, geez. Keep him away,&quot; wrote another.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;Nepotism at its finest,&quot; a fan said.While another noted, &quot;Checking in on Shilo!&quot;&quot;Doesnt matter,&quot; added another fan.The visit itself wasn’t unexpected. On July 16, a conversation between Deion Sanders and Shilo posted on YouTube revealed the plan:“I’m going to try my best to rent a plane and come down to see you, then go see Shedeur and go to work,” Deion told his son.Shilo’s reply?“You’re coming to my practice first. That means I’m your favorite son.”Deion Sanders balances health concerns with family obligationsAdding to the situation is Deion Sanders’ ongoing battle with health issues. He’s been mostly absent from Colorado this offseason. He revealed earlier this year that he had lost weight and hadn’t fully recovered from a series of medical setbacks, including multiple surgeries and previous amputations.While he did appear at Big 12 Media Days earlier this month, reports indicated he missed at least one scheduled appearance. When pressed about his condition by reporters, Sanders dismissed the line of questioning.“Y’all be on that bulljunk. ... I’m not gonna talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team,” he told The Athletic's David Ubben.Sources within the Colorado program suggested that Deion Sanders plans to return to campus within the next week as the Buffaloes gear up for their Aug. 29 season opener against Georgia Tech.