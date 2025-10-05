“Even Rich Kotite didn’t do this” “He’s a fraud”: NFL fans torch Aaron Glenn as Jets HC breaks unwanted record in 37-22 loss to Cowboys

Aaron Glenn’s first season as coach of the New York Jets is off to a dismal start. Following a 37-22 loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 on Sunday, the Jets have fallen to 0-5, which is the worst start to a head coaching tenure in franchise history.
The Jets are now also the first team in NFL history to open a season 0-5 without recording a single defensive takeaway.
Fans on X reacted to the news.
“He’s a fraud but to be fair the personal on this team to historically pathetic. Opponents could literally play 10 v 11 against them and they’d still lose 14 games,” a fan said.
“Can he release himself this week??? I'd say he's fumbled plenty so far!!! 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️,” one fan wrote.
“Guys we’re breaking records, love this team..so proud and soo back🥹,” another fan commented.
“You can blame the coaches, but this defense is undersized and untalented – – and the players are ultimately responsible for ball security and turnovers,” one fan said.
“Even Kotite didn’t do this. Kotite.” another fan wrote, referring to former Jets coach who led the team to a 4-28-0 record in two seasons in the mid 1990s.
“This is the worst defense I’ve seen in a long time, sauce doesn’t look like a s**t down corner anymore,” another fan commented.
Where did the Jets fall short in the Week 6 game?
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, including two to tight end Jake Ferguson, and led the Cowboys on two 90-yard scoring drives in the second quarter. He finished with 237 passing yards while playing behind a makeshift offensive line missing four starters. The Jets’ defense couldn't apply pressure or create any turnovers, stop long drives or protect their quarterback.
Justin Fields threw for 283 yards and two late touchdowns to Andrew Beck and Garrett Wilson. Breece Hall ran for 113 yards and added 42 receiving yards, but his second-quarter fumble led to a Dallas touchdown drive and shifted the momentum.
Following Hall’s fumble, after Prescott found Ferguson for the first touchdown, he led a long drive capped by a Javonte Williams score. Dallas made a 66-yard run by Williams and a 43-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens. Prescott added a fourth touchdown pass late in the game, leading to the win.
